Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees

When: Noon Monday.

Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula

Agenda: Min Yasui documentary film showing; JACS meeting in Las Angeles; Friendraiser event; trustees with expiring terms; book sale report; IMLS grant application; strategic planning for FY 2020-2022.

***

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Transportation Policy Coordination Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Business Improvement District

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St., Suite C.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

 ***

Target Range Sewer and Water District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: 1235 34th St.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

***

Missoula City Council

special meeting

When: 3 p.m. Friday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Interim Zoning Ordinance allowing the Salvation Army located at 355 S. Russell to temporarily operate a winter warming center.

