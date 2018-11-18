Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula
Agenda: Min Yasui documentary film showing; JACS meeting in Las Angeles; Friendraiser event; trustees with expiring terms; book sale report; IMLS grant application; strategic planning for FY 2020-2022.
***
Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Transportation Policy Coordination Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Business Improvement District
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St., Suite C.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: 1235 34th St.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.
***
Missoula City Council
special meeting
When: 3 p.m. Friday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Interim Zoning Ordinance allowing the Salvation Army located at 355 S. Russell to temporarily operate a winter warming center.