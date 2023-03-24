A zoning reform bill that’s officially opposed by the city of Missoula and mayor Jordan Hess was endorsed on Thursday at the Montana Legislature by two Missoula City Council members and a representative from a Missoula affordable housing nonprofit.

Senate Bill 245, sponsored by Sen. Daniel Zolnikov (R-Billings), would revise Montana’s zoning laws to allow multifamily housing and mixed-used development in urban areas zoned for office, retail and parking with existing sewer and water systems. It would only apply to towns and cities with a population over 7,000. The bill passed out of the Montana Senate on a 40-10 vote and had a hearing in the House local government committee on Thursday afternoon.

Zolnikov said that “doing nothing” to try to address Montana’s acute housing shortage would be a failure.

“Housing prices are going up because there’s so little supply, so people say this could affect a neighborhood,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t care. Because people are living in campers in Bozeman in negative-20-degree weather. People are trying to squeeze three kids into one bedroom to make their two-bedroom work. That’s happening.”

Missoula City Council member Sandra Vasecka was also there to support the bill.

He said working-class Montanans are struggling to pay their bills because not enough housing is being built to keep up with population increases, so the median sales price in the state has escalated far beyond wage increases over the last decade. Zolnikov noted that Montana’s population increased 9.6% between 2010 and 2020 but the number of new housing units only increased 7.7% in that same time.

Zolnikov said he has little patience for people who oppose zoning reform because it might add too much housing density to where they live.

“And also what comes from this? People can’t even afford to pay for anything,” he said. “Car breaks down, they can’t pay for it, so they go in more debt. They have larger issues. It just compounds. So yeah, I’m sorry if we build a little bit and it has an impact on someone’s perfect neighborhood because people are not able to survive right now, so I guess my sympathies are quite low.”

Missoula City Council member Daniel Carlino went to Helena to support the bill and said he’s a “struggling renter.”

“It’s much better to allow communities to build up and in rather than build out and cause sprawl,” Carlino said.

Hanna Kosel of the nonprofit North Missoula Community Development Corporation said her organization supports the bill because it would increase housing supply in many areas.

“In Missoula, our working-class neighborhoods are the ones bearing most of the weight of new development,” she noted.

The City of Missoula and Mayor Jordan Hess have said they oppose the bill on the grounds that Missoula is undertaking a code reform process already and that local decisions should be made locally with local public input.

Andrew Hagemeier, a senior Missoula County planner and a board member of the Montana Association of Planners, said the organization officially opposes the bill.

“We believe this bill will result in small businesses and shops being zoned out of existence,” he explained.

Kelly Lynch, the executive director of the League of Montana Cities and Towns, said that the real barrier to more housing development is the long, cumbersome process developers have to go through to get a project approved.

“Without exception, all of the cities and towns that would be affected love multi-use and residential in commercial areas,” Lynch explained. “They all allow for multifamily in some areas of commercial, typically not all, but they pick the ones that are appropriate and allow for higher density housing in those areas. Folks run into what they see as a buzzsaw of local development review. I’m convinced that it’s the process. It’s not that we don’t allow something in an area. It’s too long, it’s too costly it’s too duplicative, so we need to focus on that.”

SK Rossi, a lobbyist for the City of Bozeman, said that municipality opposes the bill as well.

“All of these bills that are supposed to ‘fix’ the housing problem in Montana are one-sided,” Rossi said. “It’s all about deregulation and clearing the path to developers and the big broad solutions that actually invest dollars in building affordable housing are being left to the wayside.”

Patrick Yawakie, speaking on behalf of the Blackfeet Nation, said the tribe supports the bill because housing is a “better use of the land” in many cases than underutilized office, retail and parking.

Zolnikov also noted that the market will determine if housing is more necessary than office, retail or parking in many areas if the bill is passed.

The committee did not vote on the bill on Thursday.

Bill for more planning

The committee also heard another bill related to housing.

Senate Bill 382, the Montana Land Use Planning Act, would provide a quicker review process for planning reviews of development proposals. It’s sponsored by Sen. Forrest Mandeville, a Republican from Columbus. The bill would require local governments to establish planning commissions, provide continuous public participation and adopt land use plans and land use maps. It would also require local governments to analyze expected population trends, take action to meet current and future housing needs and plan for environmental hazards.

“Communities throughout Montana are behind where they need to be in land use planning as our population grows and our housing crisis deepens,” Mandeville said. “I’ve been working with stakeholders from local governments to members of the Governor’s Housing Task Force in developing this major piece of legislation."

The bill is supported by the City of Missoula and the Montana League of Cities and Towns.

“The bill moves public participation and analysis up to the community-wide planning stages, eliminating duplicity so that the permitting and subdivision process is more efficient,” said Kelly Lynch, the executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns.

Ann Hallowell, who didn’t identify as being a part of any organization, spoke in opposition of the bill.

“This is an omnibus bill that creates a one-size fits all landscape, a strip mall of planning in one unwieldly package to wallpaper our state," she said. "No more small towns and villages landscapes across Montana. Just a monolith of regulated sizes, setbacks and facades. Most stark is the bill’s complete rejection of the referendum process that has served reliably to level the field between citizens, special interest groups and politicized administrators.”

Anne Schwend of the Montana Environmental Information Center said her organization is supportive of a more robust public process. However, they oppose the bill unless they see several amendments, but she didn’t give many specifics.

No vote was taken on the bill on Thursday.