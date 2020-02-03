Missoula City Council moves closer to raising impact fees

Even with raising the impact fees, Bickell said it will take an additional $60 million of investment to maintain transportation services if development continues as projected. Bickell said he thinks the city could use tax increment financing (TIF), which subsidizes development with a portion of an area's taxes, to fill the shortfall in some parts of the city.

The proposed increase is based on the 2019 Service Area Report and Impact Fee Study, which looked at Missoula's long-range transportation plan and development projections to determine fees.

The 10% increase was not the maximum increase recommended by the study, but an Impact Fee Advisory Committee and some councilors asked for an increase of only 10% because developers pass the costs on to homebuyers.

"We could increase the rate a lot more … but we're not doing that, so it's a very soft application because we are very sensitive to trying to not increase housing prices," Jones said.

Ramos said he sees the impact fees as "the inverse of TIF" and too much of a burden on homebuyers; however, other councilors countered that impact fees help fund infrastructure improvements without relying on additional taxes on existing residents.