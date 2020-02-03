Missoula City Council moves closer to raising impact fees

The Missoula City Council Monday night approved a resolution to raise impact fees by 10% for all residential and commercial developments to help fund the expansion of public services to keep up with growth.
In a 9-3 vote with councilors Jesse Ramos, John Contos and Sandra Vasecka voting no, the council approved the resolution to raise impact fees for the first time since they were implemented 15 years ago. The City Council will hold another public hearing at its Feb. 24 meeting, followed by a final reading and vote on whether to raise impact fees.
"When we increase our capacity because we have more people living in the city, impact fees are one of the tools that we use to soften that blow to our city," said Councilor Gwen Jones, of Ward 3.
Impact fees are one-time payments charged to new developments, and are used to fund growth-related infrastructure for services including police and fire, parks, transportation and other community services.
The 10% increase in fees would go entirely toward transportation services, such as roads and curbs, said Dale Bickell, the city’s chief administrative office. Bickell said Monday night that transportation has the biggest budget deficit, and the proposed increase to impact fees could add about $120,000 per year to that budget.
Even with raising the impact fees, Bickell said it will take an additional $60 million of investment to maintain transportation services if development continues as projected. Bickell said he thinks the city could use tax increment financing (TIF), which subsidizes development with a portion of an area's taxes, to fill the shortfall in some parts of the city.
The proposed increase is based on the 2019 Service Area Report and Impact Fee Study, which looked at Missoula's long-range transportation plan and development projections to determine fees.
The 10% increase was not the maximum increase recommended by the study, but an Impact Fee Advisory Committee and some councilors asked for an increase of only 10% because developers pass the costs on to homebuyers.
"We could increase the rate a lot more … but we're not doing that, so it's a very soft application because we are very sensitive to trying to not increase housing prices," Jones said.
Ramos said he sees the impact fees as "the inverse of TIF" and too much of a burden on homebuyers; however, other councilors countered that impact fees help fund infrastructure improvements without relying on additional taxes on existing residents.
"Any time we increase our capacity here in Missoula, it's going to cost so it's a question of to what extent do we put it on all taxpayers versus putting it on new construction?" Jones said.
For a single-family new home between 2,000 square feet and 2,250 square feet, the current impact fee is $2,123. Under the new proposal, the fee would be $2,335.
Few members of the public commented Monday, but in an opinion letter to the Missoulian, Hank Trotter, a general contractor who develops small projects, asked the city to abandon impact fees entirely, calling them "the direct and concrete contribution to the dramatic rise in the cost of housing" in Missoula.
Trotter said he would rather have all residents pay a flat-rate tax to fund improvements to infrastructure.
Impact fees may be used for infrastructure improvements or debt service for growth-related infrastructure. In contrast to general taxes, impact fees may not be used for operations, maintenance, replacement, or correcting existing deficiencies.