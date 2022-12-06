Missoula City Council navigates housing challenges

The Missoula City Council wrestled with finding housing solutions despite challenges during a meeting Monday evening that lasted almost four hours.

Council opened a public hearing for Riverfront Trails, a massive subdivision proposal in Miller Creek that encompasses single-family homes, multi-family units, group living, parkland and a religious assembly lot in the south end of the Missoula Valley.

Councilmembers raised numerous questions about the proposal, and Miller Creek residents turned out to express concerns as well.

Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson, who lives in the neighborhood, asked about flooding, road improvements, river access and riparian area protection, traffic and density. Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones asked about the building heights — which as proposed would exceed current height restrictions — to see if the heights could be graduated or stair-stepped.

In addition, Ward 1 Councilor Heidi West wanted to define group living and senior housing to a degree of specificity that is not currently included in the proposal.

“That would provide, I think, predictability to the neighbors,” said West.

Miller Creek residents who showed up on Monday evening also raised issues with the density, the height change, traffic, public safety and school impact from the development. Commenters took issue as well with the special improvement district that would be assessed to nearby property owners to pay for road improvements near the subdivision.

“I think there are a lot of really wonderful things about this neighborhood,” said public commenter Julie Anton, “but I also think there are some things that are very concerning to the people who live in the area.”

While Anton said she respects the need for housing and increased density, she nonetheless asked, “when’s enough enough?”

Also related to housing, council approved an $80,000 allocation from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to the Centralized Housing Solutions Fund, which provides emergency funding to people experiencing or on the verge of experiencing houselessness.

“So I think this is an ideal example of how our Affordable Housing Trust Fund should be used,” said West. “This is a really flexible funding source and I believe the average payment was $400 to a household to keep folks housed. It’s a very small investment per household and makes a world of a difference for that household.”

Finally, Council opened a public hearing on a recommendation against using federal funds to support a Habitat for Humanity project in East Missoula that would put taxpayers on the hook for funding the program if Habitat for Humanity were not in compliance with federal regulations.

Nevin Graves with Habitat for Humanity gave a public comment stating he understands the city’s inability to dedicate federal funding to the program.