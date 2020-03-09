Missoula City Council OKs higher-density Toole Ave. plan

Colleran expressed concerns that the proposed development could block sunlight and prevent him from being able to garden or use solar panels.

“The character of the neighborhood really drew us to this area … Craftsman-style homes historic to the neighborhood; meanwhile we could have a garden, we were close to walking distance of services nearby,” Colleran said. “The change of having a 50-foot tall building directly adjacent to these smaller residential homes when you have all this commercial and industrial around, it just isn’t in character with both the Downtown Master Plan and the Missoula historical preservation map.”

Jenn Thomsen, who lives on Toole Avenue, said she purchased her first home on the block because she found an opportunity to buy an affordable home in the area.

“In the three and a half years that I’ve lived here, there has been rapid change in the neighborhood to the character, largely from large apartments going in on small parcels and commercialization,” Thomsen, said.

“While (the rezoning) could create more homes, we have no idea if it would actually create affordable homes," she said. "On top of that, by voting on this and approving it, you are indirectly displacing the residents on that block."