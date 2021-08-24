Missoula City Council passes fiscal year 2022 budget

Missoula City Council approved a $244 million budget for fiscal year 2022 on Monday night, about a $6 million increase over the previous year.
The budget passed on an 8-2 vote, with two councilors absent. The council added $173,000 in amendments.
"This is a budget I couldn't be more proud to support and I think that this budget demonstrates what incredible value our residents get for their tax dollar," councilor Jordan Hess said.
Council also adopted resolutions to add 3% increases to fire fees related to inspection, plan checking, pyrotechnical displays and special events. Fees relating to business licensing, waste hauler permits and wastewater industrial interceptor variance permits also increased 3%.
The estimated budget for the road district is $5.7 million, while the parks district budget is $3.3 million. Those are both special taxes, assessed annually.
The amendments included $45,000 in ongoing expenses — $20,000 more to both the Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Police Department, as well as $5,000 more to Climate Smart Missoula.
There are also $128,000 in one-time expenses added by amendments, including $100,000 for climate implementation efforts, $5,000 for passenger rail and $23,000 for a look into short-term rentals (e.g. Airbnb).
"I think that tourist homes are frankly a small piece of the pie that has created the affordable housing issues that we face, but it is still a piece of the pie and by gathering the data, we will have a much better sense of to what degree," Councilor Gwen Jones said.
The budget includes over $15 million in utility projects throughout the city, which will likely include federal ARPA money. Missoula is also planning to invest $3.5 million in supportive housing for veterans and $1.1 million to expand the mobile support team, which will be done through a partnership with Missoula County.
Missoula has $3 million budgeted to upgrade communication systems for first responders. There is also $650,000 for support planning and design of the city's transition to the old historic courthouse.
A $2.7 million investment into the affordable housing trust fund is also in the budget.
Missoula is not adding any new mill levies, but the value of a city mill did jump due to an increase in property values after the state did its appraisals — so taxes will increase.
Councilors Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka both voted against adoption of the budget.
"There's many things in this budget that I continue to not support, things that I actually think do more harm than good for people who we represent," Ramos said. "I don't think it prioritizes infrastructure, police, fire, basic needs."
