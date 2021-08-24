Missoula City Council passes fiscal year 2022 budget

"I think that tourist homes are frankly a small piece of the pie that has created the affordable housing issues that we face, but it is still a piece of the pie and by gathering the data, we will have a much better sense of to what degree," Councilor Gwen Jones said.

The budget includes over $15 million in utility projects throughout the city, which will likely include federal ARPA money. Missoula is also planning to invest $3.5 million in supportive housing for veterans and $1.1 million to expand the mobile support team, which will be done through a partnership with Missoula County.

Missoula has $3 million budgeted to upgrade communication systems for first responders. There is also $650,000 for support planning and design of the city's transition to the old historic courthouse.

A $2.7 million investment into the affordable housing trust fund is also in the budget.

Missoula is not adding any new mill levies, but the value of a city mill did jump due to an increase in property values after the state did its appraisals — so taxes will increase.

Councilors Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka both voted against adoption of the budget.

"There's many things in this budget that I continue to not support, things that I actually think do more harm than good for people who we represent," Ramos said. "I don't think it prioritizes infrastructure, police, fire, basic needs."

