Missoula City Council picks six nominees for mayor

The Missoula City Council selected six nominees to interview for the vacant mayor post on Monday evening.

Jordan Hess, Mike Nugent, Patrick Weasel Head, Teigan Avery, Jacob Elder and Fred Rice are the council members' nominees for mayor.

Six councilmembers made one nomination each. Four councilmembers did not select a nominee and two councilmembers were absent Monday.

The six nominees will be interviewed on Sept. 7 and the full council will vote to appoint a new mayor on Sept. 12. A nominee requires seven votes to be appointed.

“I believe this is the time to appoint a candidate who we believe is the best applicant for our community right now,” said Ward 4 City Councilmember Amber Sherrill in support of fellow Councilmember Jordan Hess, who represents Ward 2.

Hess is the longest-serving member of the current council, as well as the chair of the Land Use and Planning Committee.

“I served alongside John Engen for my entire tenure, and I’m deeply steeped in the mission, strategic vision and culture of the City of Missoula,” wrote Hess in his application.

Joining Hess in the interview process is Ward 4 Councilmember Mike Nugent, nominated by Ward 1 Councilmember Jennifer Savage.

Nugent was elected to council during the most recent election cycle. Outside of council, Nugent serves as vice president and managing broker of a statewide real estate company.

“I take pride in being a Missoulian and I want to give back to the community I love,” Nugent wrote in his application. “Being mayor is not one silver-bullet initiative or talking point; it is working collaboratively and bringing people together daily, making sure citizens feel heard and valued, and showing willingness to set aside ego in the interest of getting work done.”

Former members of council are also in the running to become the next mayor of Missoula. These include Patrick Weasel Head and Fred Rice.

Weasel Head served on Missoula City Council representing Ward 4 in 2015 and was an administrator at the University of Montana.

“I think he brings a diverse lived experience as well as previous council experience,” said Ward 5 Councilmember Stacie Anderson as she nominated Weasel Head.

Representation is one of the themes of Weasel Head’s application.

“Following in the giant steps of the past mayor, I understand what was meant when RESPECT between, among and with each other was paramount,” Weasel Head wrote in his application. “I hold that value as well. I think there needs to be a rainbow of people…Indigenous, Black, Asian, Chicano people that ought to be involved.”

Rice, meanwhile, was a city councilmember in the mid-‘80s. Then he served as Missoula City human resources director and operations manager for West Yellowstone in the 2000s.

“His resume is pretty impressive,” said Ward 1 Councilmember Heidi West, Rice’s nominator.

West called the nomination process, “one of the saddest and hardest exercises I’ve ever gone through.”

“I can bring a combination of professional experience and basic familiarity with city operations without undergoing a steep learning curve,” Rice stated in his application. “I believe that a transition — or a reset — is the appropriate response after 17 years of Mayor Engen’s leadership. I do not believe I bring the same skills and abilities that he had, but my administrative experience will ensure that the basic functions will be addressed.”

Applicant Teigan Avery, nominated by Ward 3 Councilmember Daniel Carlino, also brings city experience from an internship with the Missoula Office of Housing and Community Development. Avery is a researcher at the University of Montana.

“I think it’d be important to have a young person’s voice and somebody who understands the urgency of the issues and also to have at least one applicant who’s not a man for the job that’s been held by a man this entire time up until Acting Mayor Gwen Jones,” Carlino said.

“I applied today to interview with you for mayor of Missoula because I plan to use the knowledge from my research in the classroom and from my lived experience to guide Missoula towards a forward-looking, livable, lovable Missoula with evidence-backed policy,” Avery said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.

On her application, however, Avery answered “no” when asked whether she would be able to fulfill the full-time obligations of the mayor position.

The sixth applicant selected for an interview is Jacob Elder, a law student at UM and former mayoral candidate in the 2021 election.

“The majority of his values do align with mine,” said Elder’s nominator, Councilmember Sandra Vasecka of Ward 6. “A lot of his political leanings do align with mine and I like how he doesn’t seem to be too far left, too far right. He seems to be very much of a moderate and I like that.”

“I appreciate that I am not the 'status quo' candidate for mayor of Missoula, but my courage, as a Black man, to step up to the plate is more significant than we may realize at this juncture in our rich and ever-changing history,” Elder wrote in his application.

Since his first bid for mayor, Elder was issued a civil no-contact order in June of this year following abuse allegations by a woman Elder shares a young child with.

The order of the mayoral interviews, determined by drawing names from a hat, is Elder, Hess, Rice, Avery, Nugent and Weasel Head.

At the end of the Monday meeting, Carlino echoed a public commenter who said the residents of two Front Street homes owned by MC Real Estate Development recently received notices to vacate the residences, which were the subject of a series of controversial city council meetings earlier in the summer.

“Not to say that we could’ve stopped that as a council, but I think if we could’ve sent it back to committee and delayed it, people would still have their home a few days from now,” Carlino said.