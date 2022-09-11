Missoula City Council set to vote on new mayor Monday

The Missoula City Council will select an appointee to serve as the city’s interim mayor Monday at a meeting starting at 6 p.m.

An appointee will require seven votes from the 12-person council to be appointed.

Council may pick the mayor from the following six nominees: Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Mike Nugent, Patrick Weasel Head, Teigan Avery and Fred Rice. However, if no one receives seven votes after two rounds of balloting, council members can nominate new candidates for consideration.

Hess and Nugent currently serve on the council. Weasel Head and Rice previously served on council. Avery is a researcher at the University of Montana and Elder is a student.

The six nominees spent Wednesday in public interviews before the council. Each candidate received 50 minutes to answer 10 questions about housing, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, sustainability and other local issues.

Council was forced into a rushed process to select a new mayor after the passing of John Engen on Aug. 15. Engen served for 17 years as Missoula’s mayor before his death in office due to pancreatic cancer. He was the 50th and longest-serving mayor in Missoula history.

While the public does not have the opportunity to vote on the mayoral appointment, the city is taking public comments on the process and the candidate selection.

During the interviews Wednesday, three public commenters voiced support for Nugent, two spoke in favor of Weasel Head and one each recommended Rice and Hess.

The city has also received numerous written comments and voicemails with mayoral candidate recommendations.

Council will continue to take public comment on the appointment at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers and online via Microsoft TEAMS.