Missoula City Council votes to increase water rates, says goodbye to several members

The Missoula City Council made several big decisions Monday during its last meeting of 2021, including increasing water rates

The council also said goodbye to four of its members — Jesse Ramos, Heather Harp, Bryan von Lossberg and Julie Merritt. New councilors Jennifer Savage, Daniel Carlino, Mike Nugent and Kristen Jordan will be welcomed after the new year.

The new water, sewer and stormwater rates, approved by a 9-2 vote with one absence, go into effect on Jan. 1.

The combined impact on an average residential customer's monthly bill will be $2.92 more in 2022, $4.11 in 2023 and $4.40 in 2024, according to city documents. The rates will increase incrementally until 2024.

Water rates are lower than they were in 2011, while consumer wastewater fees have not increased since 2015, city officials said.

"For many, this will be challenging," councilor Mirtha Becerra said. "However this has to be balanced with the quality of services we've come to expect. We need to be able to do years, if not decades of deferred maintenance on the system."

The water system needs $36.7 million for capital projects, while that number is $11.2 million for sewer and $4.1 million for stormwater, a city presentation stated last month.

City officials pointed out that there are avenues for low-income individuals to receive help with their water bills. One such program through the American Rescue Plan Act is called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. Applications for that go through the Human Resource Council.

Councilors Ramos and Sandra Vasecka voted against the water rate increases. Both have been critical of the city's acquisition of the water system and have made a point to vote against any city dollars going toward the legal bills that have stemmed from that purchase.

West Broadway community master plan

A new master plan for a 15-acre area off West Broadway was approved by a unanimous vote among those present on Monday.

The area borders California Street to the east, with Cedar Street cutting through the middle of the proposed redevelopment.

The plan looks to add housing, retail and restaurants. It calls for up to 30,000 square feet of leasable space for retail and restaurants, up to 15,000 square feet of office space and perhaps as many as 200 housing units.

Of those housing units, between 50 to 70 would be considered affordable. The rest would be market-rate townhomes and apartments.

The West Broadway plan is the result of an 18-month project by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. It also seeks to increase river access and provide greenspace throughout the area.

The idea is to create a new main street and public square that draws comparisons to the Hip Strip. The plan also puts value on retaining existing local businesses in the area, as well as historic buildings.

There are provisions in the plan to make it walkable and bikeable, and include connections to the Westside Neighborhood. It was met with significant support from the Northside-Westside Crew Neighborhood group, as well as the North Missoula Community Development Corporation.

"The city of Missoula owns a significant amount of land within (this area) and we have a lot of opportunity to use that land that we have banked to beneficial ends, for the creation of housing, to meet other community priorities," councilor Jordan Hess said. "The plan was thoughtful."

Saying goodbye

Mayor John Engen took time at the end of Monday's meeting to thank the departing members of council for their time and service.

He started with Merritt, saying, "I am grateful to you for your tenacity and compassion and representing a neighborhood that has seen dramatic change and being willing to accept that change, but always pushing for that change to be as positive as it can possibly be."

On Ramos, Engen said. "You have been a combination of an enormous pain in my derriere as well as someone who has challenged me to think different about the way we do business ... I've seen you mature as a human being and as a public servant and I am grateful to you and hope that you continue raising hell as you march through the journey that is life."

He also spoke about Harp, saying, "I'm grateful to you for your vulnerability, your capacity to wear your heart on your sleeve and let us know exactly what you're thinking at all times. In doing so, I think you certainly gave me, and I suspect your colleagues, pause and thinking about your approach to challenging problems in our community."

Lastly, on von Lossberg, he said, "(You have served) as this body's president as a function of formality, but I think to a great degree have served as its heart and soul as a function of humanity and human decency. The level of courage and compassion that you brought to your service at the city of Missoula is potent."

Von Lossberg has served since 2014, while Ramos, Harp and Merritt were elected in 2017 and began serving in 2018.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.