In the thick of budget discussions at the Missoula City Council, one fact got lost in the shuffle: Included in the nonunion employee wage increases were the council members themselves, along with the mayor and Municipal Court judge.
Ward 4 representative Jesse Ramos highlighted this distinction in an email to his constituents and the press Friday, after he proposed cutting all nonunion increases during the council’s Wednesday meeting.
“As many of you are aware I suggested withholding pay increases to non-union employees as part of my proposed budget cuts,” Ramos wrote. “I certainly believe that should extend to the city council and the mayor.”
The council members, Mayor John Engen and Municipal Court Judge Kathleen Jenks are budgeted to receive a 3.25 percent cost-of-living raise, according to City Communications Director Ginny Merriam.
That shakes out to about $40 a month per council member and $240 a month for Engen.
Cost-of-living increases for nonunion employees are common practice at the city, Merriam said, and are dictated by city law for elected officials.
In a resolution passed by the City Council in 2003, the mayor, Municipal Court judge and council members were lumped in with all other nonunion employees on compensation issues to avoid elected officials “voting to give themselves a raise,” Merriam said.
Ramos’ email suggested cutting “luxury items that a struggling city cannot afford,” and goes on to say that council members are disconnected from struggling citizens because of their income.
“I will be proposing an amendment to the budget on Monday night that I believe will allow us to walk in their shoes,” Ramos wrote. “My amendment will be that we not only decline our pay raise and the pay raise of the mayor but that we accept a modest pay decrease of 3.85 percent equivalent to our tax increase.”