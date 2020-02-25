Missoula city councilor calls for "compassion and fairness" for man jailed for threats directed at council

A Missoula City Council member read a letter during Monday night's council meeting that called for "compassion and fairness" for a man accused of threatening council members.
In the letter, Councilor Heather Harp expressed her sympathies toward Brandon Bryant, a Missoula resident who was indefinitely banned from Missoula City Council meetings and charged on Feb. 7 with threats in official and political matters after he said he would “hunt down and eliminate” city officials in a December YouTube video.
Bryant pleaded not guilty to the felony charge last week and is being held on $100,000 bail while he awaits trial. Robin Hammond, Bryant's lead public defense attorney, argued that prosecutors have not proven the YouTube account carrying the video in question belongs to Bryant. Since his initial appearance, Bryant claimed a stalker posted his videos to an account titled Pick Your Battles.
"While it is council members' prerogative to express their opinion about this, Heather Harp doesn't speak for the council as a whole on this in any way, shape or form," Council President Bryan von Lossberg told the Missoulian.
Harp could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.
However, at the meeting, Harp stated that she was not defending Bryant's actions, and said that although they caused "fear and intimidation" she is "advocating for compassion and fairness."
Harp said that she does not believe Bryant is a violent person based on time she has spent with him but said "there are times when you say violent things, and that scares people. As a City, we have to respond. We have to act to ensure the safety of our citizens. But we must also act with compassion and fairness."
At the same meeting, Councilor Stacie Anderson clarified that the council "had absolutely nothing to do with putting anybody behind bars."
"We do not have that authority," Anderson said. "We are legislators. It was the county attorney who on his own decided to make that judgement cause that is his job, not our job."
Anderson also said the council was not consulted or informed about Missoula County prosecutors' decision to charge Bryant until after the fact.
Harp said in her letter that she hopes to see the charges against Bryant dropped, and requested that Bryant obtain mental help and therapy and suggested that he participate in volunteer work.
Harp said in the letter that she believes mental illness influenced Bryant's actions. Bryant is a U.S. Air Force veteran who has spoken to a variety of national news outlets about his struggle with PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder, which he has said resulted from his involvement in the department's drone program.
Multiple council members brought Bryant’s activity to a police officer's attention in late January, and on Jan. 30, von Lossberg emailed an officer a Youtube video in which Bryant made threats toward the council after the video was brought to his attention. Von Lossberg previously told the Missoulian that council members expressed safety concerns when Bryant banged a large walking staff on the table during the public comment period at a council meeting.
Several supporters of Bryant also told the Missoulian at Bryant's hearing last week that they believed the charges were meant to silence those who speak out against Tax Increment Funds, although they conceded Bryant's video was not justified.
"We do not have the ability if we don’t like what someone has to say in public comment, to retaliate against them," Anderson said in the meeting Monday.
Von Lossberg told the Missoulian that the County Attorney's Office is pursuing the case.
"Whether this was a threat against council, whether this was a threat against any citizen in community ... I think we should be respecting the process and the professionals who understand how to handle this," he said.