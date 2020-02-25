Missoula city councilor calls for "compassion and fairness" for man jailed for threats directed at council

"While it is council members' prerogative to express their opinion about this, Heather Harp doesn't speak for the council as a whole on this in any way, shape or form," Council President Bryan von Lossberg told the Missoulian.

Harp could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.

However, at the meeting, Harp stated that she was not defending Bryant's actions, and said that although they caused "fear and intimidation" she is "advocating for compassion and fairness."

Harp said that she does not believe Bryant is a violent person based on time she has spent with him but said "there are times when you say violent things, and that scares people. As a City, we have to respond. We have to act to ensure the safety of our citizens. But we must also act with compassion and fairness."

At the same meeting, Councilor Stacie Anderson clarified that the council "had absolutely nothing to do with putting anybody behind bars."

"We do not have that authority," Anderson said. "We are legislators. It was the county attorney who on his own decided to make that judgement cause that is his job, not our job."