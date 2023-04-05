A Missoula City Council member is trying to get his colleagues on board with his plan to eliminate the current requirement for builders to include parking on new projects if they build within a half-mile of a transit stop.

Daniel Carlino of Ward 3 gave a lengthy presentation on the issue during the City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday.

“Our community is experiencing an acute housing crisis, with a shortage of homes leading to rent hikes and increased displacement,” he explained in a memo to his fellow councilors. “Updating the parking minimum requirements will help expand Missoula’s housing supply, helping to address this pressing community need."

Carlino said that currently, builders are required to provide a certain amount of parking anytime they want to construct housing units or a commercial building outside of the downtown district.

“These current parking mandates are making it to where sometimes good, affordable infill projects are not able to pencil out,” he said. “In summary, there’s limited space on the lot and for each unit, you have to add more parking spots. Or you might have to have smaller square footage to be able to meet those parking requirements.”

He noted that developers can sometimes spend up to $30,000 per space on a parking spot, money that could be used to make housing units more affordable. Housing projects could be denser, larger, more affordable and have more green space if these parking requirements were removed, he said.

When Buffalo, New York, eliminated parking requirements, Carlino said the result was that some developers still built more parking than the old rule required, but others decided to forego parking. The result is that there was still the same amount of parking but it was left to individual builders.

“It’s inhibiting creativity for small-scale developers to build housing in our community,” he said.

Carlino said that the Climate Ready Missoula Plan, adopted by the City in May 2020, calls on partners to support land-use regulations and incentives that encourage densities and mixes of uses that allow for and support a wide range of sustainable transportation options.

"In recent years, Missoula has made historic investments in expanded zero-fare, and zero-emission bus service,” Carlino said. “By enabling increased density near transit, this update will help the city follow through on its commitment to fighting the climate crisis, undoubtedly a crucial issue affecting Missoula today.”

Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s Community Planning, Development and Innovation Office, said the city is currently embarking on a code reform process and it would be better to leave any parking decision to that process.

“Largely, the parking referral along with other ideas circulating in the community, they do present creative ideas to address housing,” she said. “But I’m recommending that you all consider these reforms through the code reform process to ensure that we’re prioritizing actions that are in alignment with the community feedback that we’re receiving and that we’re applying necessary considerations.”

She said that with few exceptions, private builders of residential developments are providing more parking than what the code requires.

“So we also need to be mindful that removing a parking minimum in and of itself may have little impact or we might not see the outcome of reduced parking equated to an increase in homes in our community,” she said.

She hinted that the city is working on a housing project proposal.

“We’re working on a project right now that hopefully will be before council soon that we are utilizing a parking reduction to gain affordability,” she said. “So hopefully we will see deed-restricted, income-qualified affordable units as a result of using parking as an incentive.”

Jeremy Keene, the director of the city’s Public Works and Mobility office, said the city’s main goal should be to reduce the demand for cars.

“We need to be thoughtful about it,” he said. “Try to get it right, avoid unintended consequences.”

Council member Heidi West noted that if someone lived in a new housing project without parking near a stop for Mountain Line bus Route 9, they would only have access to the bus a few hours in the morning and a few hours in the afternoon. So, if they needed to get to a hospital or clinic at other hours that might be a problem.

Danny Tenenbaum, a member of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force, spoke in support of Carlino’s proposition.

He noted that many cities all over the country have been relaxing parking requirements to encourage transit-oriented development.

“I’m really glad that there seems to be like a widespread consensus that there is a need to reform parking and that most of the discussion that we’re having involves the process and whether we should do it faster or wait until 2025,” Tenenbaum said. “A multi-year delay would have real impacts on our community.”