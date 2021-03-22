Missoula City-County Board of Health down to four finalists for health officer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barnett serves as the executive director of All Nations Health Center in Missoula and has worked in the American Indian health field for more than two decades. He is the former director of the National Council of Urban Indian Health in Washington, D.C.

Barnett earned a bachelor's degree in sociology with an option in inequality and social justice from the University of Montana. He went on to earn a master's in health care administration and interprofessional leadership from the University of California, San Francisco. He is completing his doctorate in public health at UM.

Hanft has 25 years experience in public health and is the director of the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. He graduated from Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in environmental planning and then went on to receive his master's in public administration from Drake University.

Hanft is also a registered environmental health specialist through the National Environmental Health Association.

Heineman has worked in public health for 14 years and serves as the health services division director, international travel clinic nurse practitioner and operations section chief for the COVID-19 response within the Missoula City-County Health Department.