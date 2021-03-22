Missoula City-County Board of Health down to four finalists for health officer

The Missoula-City County Board of Health has narrowed its search for a new health officer to four people, according to a Monday news release.
Eric Aakko, of Greeley Colorado, D'Shane Barnett of Missoula, Brian Hanft of Mason City, Iowa, and Sara Heineman of Missoula are the four finalists. Ellen Leahy, the current health officer, is set to retire in June.
“The Missoula health board is extremely grateful for Ellen’s service and the knowledge and compassion she’s brought to this position for the last 30 years, especially as we faced the COVID pandemic,” board Chairman Ross Miller said in the release.
“Finding her replacement is no easy task, and we feel fortunate to have four high-caliber finalists who all have a wealth of experience and education in public health, both from within and outside our community.
"We find ourselves in the fortunate position of having a difficult decision ahead of us.”
Aakko is the director of the Division of Health Education, Communication and Planning for the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment. He is also a master certified health education specialist.
His education includes a bachelor's degree in corporate and community wellness management from Southern Adventist University and a master's degree in organized communication from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.
Barnett serves as the executive director of All Nations Health Center in Missoula and has worked in the American Indian health field for more than two decades. He is the former director of the National Council of Urban Indian Health in Washington, D.C.
Barnett earned a bachelor's degree in sociology with an option in inequality and social justice from the University of Montana. He went on to earn a master's in health care administration and interprofessional leadership from the University of California, San Francisco. He is completing his doctorate in public health at UM.
Hanft has 25 years experience in public health and is the director of the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. He graduated from Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in environmental planning and then went on to receive his master's in public administration from Drake University.
Hanft is also a registered environmental health specialist through the National Environmental Health Association.
Heineman has worked in public health for 14 years and serves as the health services division director, international travel clinic nurse practitioner and operations section chief for the COVID-19 response within the Missoula City-County Health Department.
She graduated from Montana Tech with a degree in occupational safety and health/applied health. She then went on to complete both her bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from Montana State.
Heineman has also earned her certificate of public health from UM and she is pursuing a dual master's degree in public health and public administration from UM.
There will be community meetings with each candidate this week, featuring representatives from a wide variety of places. Representatives from BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as health care providers, emergency services, bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, aging services, community councils, environmental groups, education groups and advocates for those experiencing homelessness and lower-income Missoula County residents will provide input.
Health board members will also interview each of the finalists on Friday, March 26 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Those will be open to the public and conducted via Microsoft Teams.
