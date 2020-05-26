Missoula city, county eye agreement with NorthWestern on renewables

Missoula’s city and county governments aim to work with NorthWestern Energy towards 100% renewable energy.
Last year, both the city and county committed to deriving all of greater Missoula’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030. They’re now taking public comment on a Memorandum of Understanding to work with NorthWestern Energy towards that goal.
In the draft MOU, NorthWestern, the city and the county agree to explore development of a state-level renewable energy policy, pursue regulatory and legislative actions needed to meet their energy goals, and share data, including NorthWestern’s electricity emissions data.
"NorthWestern Energy provides 95% of Missoula's electricity use, therefore our priority and main focus for this Memorandum of Understanding was to articulate and build a relationship to work together," City of Missoula Energy Conservation Coordinator Chase Jones wrote in an email. "Simply put, NorthWestern Energy provides the vast majority of electricity to our community, therefore working together with them to transform our electric supply represents the most progress toward achieving 100% clean electricity for Missoula."
NorthWestern currently draws about 60% of its energy from renewable resources such as wind, solar and hydropower, and has committed to reducing its carbon intensity further in coming years. However, the company’s continued use of coal and natural gas has drawn the ire of Montana climate activists.
In the draft agreement, all three of the parties agree that “actions that result from this collaboration will result in greenhouse gas emissions reductions.” Other guiding principles for the partnership include cost-effectiveness and equity for all affected.
If the Memorandum of Understanding is adopted, the three entities will work together to identify energy generation, conservation and efficiency projects they can collaborate on, and develop an implementation plan by September. Beginning in 2021, the parties will have to produce an annual report each spring detailing their progress on that plan. Cost-sharing for the work will be determined “in accordance with each Party’s process and procedures.”
The agreement sunsets in 2024, barring an extension. In a press release, Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg called the MOU “a step forward,” but made clear that “success is by no means guaranteed.”
“Ultimately, success will be determined by results and recognizable change. The stakes (of climate change) demand we undertake the challenge.”
The City Council and Board of County Commissioners tentatively plan to discuss the MOU at a joint virtual meeting on Monday, June 22. To view the document and submit comments, visit https://www.engagemissoula.com/missoulas-100-clean-electricity-initiative.
Also on Tuesday, Mountain Line announced that it had received a $1 million grant from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to purchase two electric buses and charging stations. This will bring the total number of electric buses in the transit service’s fleet to eight. Mountain Line aims to eliminate all of its tailpipe emissions by 2030.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.