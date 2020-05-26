Missoula city, county eye agreement with NorthWestern on renewables

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula’s city and county governments aim to work with NorthWestern Energy towards 100% renewable energy.

Last year, both the city and county committed to deriving all of greater Missoula’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030. They’re now taking public comment on a Memorandum of Understanding to work with NorthWestern Energy towards that goal.

In the draft MOU, NorthWestern, the city and the county agree to explore development of a state-level renewable energy policy, pursue regulatory and legislative actions needed to meet their energy goals, and share data, including NorthWestern’s electricity emissions data.

"NorthWestern Energy provides 95% of Missoula's electricity use, therefore our priority and main focus for this Memorandum of Understanding was to articulate and build a relationship to work together," City of Missoula Energy Conservation Coordinator Chase Jones wrote in an email. "Simply put, NorthWestern Energy provides the vast majority of electricity to our community, therefore working together with them to transform our electric supply represents the most progress toward achieving 100% clean electricity for Missoula."