Missoula City-County Health Department announces update on COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine and syringe with needle injection. Stock image

The Missoula City-County Health Department has released additional information in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution process. 

While some Montanans will get vaccinated in coming weeks, this is the very early phases of vaccine distribution, and the general public will not be offered vaccination for several months.

Current federal and state vaccine distribution plans do not rely on distribution solely through MCCHD. Instead, health care providers have been invited to register as a COVID-19 vaccine provider. Those curious about getting the vaccine should reach out to their personal health care provider.

According to Governor Bullock’s announcement on Monday, the first round of vaccine in Missoula County will be delivered to Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Frontline health care workers will be the first people offered the vaccine. The next group to be offered priority vaccine access will be longterm care facility residents. Those residents will get vaccinated through their care homes, which have arranged partnerships with local pharmacies.

MCCHD does plan to provide for those who do not have a health care provider, and eventually the general public. But no details or schedules have been approved for when vaccine shipments will be received. Details will be released when available. 

MCCHD is organizing a group to keep in touch with all local COVID-19 vaccine providers. All providers registered to give the vaccine are required to follow the federal priority tiers and not give the vaccine to people ahead of the federal priority tiers and allocation.

MCCHD has more detailed COVID-19 vaccine information at missoulainfo.com.

In the meantime, MCCHD reminds everyone that the threat of COVID-19 is still here and everyone should continue taking precautions such as washing  hands, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and keeping social circles small.

