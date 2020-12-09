Missoula City-County Health Department announces update on COVID-19 vaccination

The Missoula City-County Health Department has released additional information in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution process.

While some Montanans will get vaccinated in coming weeks, this is the very early phases of vaccine distribution, and the general public will not be offered vaccination for several months.

Current federal and state vaccine distribution plans do not rely on distribution solely through MCCHD. Instead, health care providers have been invited to register as a COVID-19 vaccine provider. Those curious about getting the vaccine should reach out to their personal health care provider.

According to Governor Bullock’s announcement on Monday, the first round of vaccine in Missoula County will be delivered to Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Frontline health care workers will be the first people offered the vaccine. The next group to be offered priority vaccine access will be longterm care facility residents. Those residents will get vaccinated through their care homes, which have arranged partnerships with local pharmacies.