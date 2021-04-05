Missoula City-County Health Department implementing shorter quarantines, more vaccine appointments available

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Monday that it's implementing a shorter quarantine for close contacts to COVID-19 cases.

A seven-day quarantine is now required for close contacts, or individuals who have spent 15 or more minutes within six feet of a person who was infected with COVID-19 while that person was contagious.

Close contacts who remain symptom-free since exposure after day five will be released from quarantine after seven days. Those who are considered close contacts who refuse to be tested for COVID-19 will be released from quarantine after 10 days.

If a close contact shows any symptoms, they will not be eligible for release from quarantine earlier than 14 days. Individuals who are vaccinated fully against COVID-19 who are 14 days or further from their second does will not be required to quarantine if they do not develop symptoms.

Close contacts, staff and residents associated with high-risk facilities, which includes long-term care facilities and detention centers, are still required to quarantine for 14 days, even if they do not exhibit symptoms and even if they are fully vaccinated.