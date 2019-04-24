The Missoula City-County Health Department is investigating a pertussis outbreak in the area.
In a news release Wednesday, the Health Department said it is investigating six cases of whooping cough and has identified 300 "close contacts" who may be exposed to the disease.
Director Ellen Leahy said the Health Department has been working closely with the schools but wanted to get information out to the wider community.
"We’ve gone years without a pertussis outbreak and would like to do that again," Leahy said.
She directed people with questions about pertussis to call 258-INFO and follow an automated system that will triage phone calls and allow infectious disease nurses to prioritize known cases and contacts.
Ages of confirmed cases range from preschool through teenager, and one patient went to the hospital, according to the Health Department. An outbreak means health officials may not know about additional active cases.
"Additional suspected cases are pending laboratory results," the news release said. "There is a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated children among the cases."
Leahy said the most recent outbreaks in Missoula took place in 2012 and 2014, and recurrences have taken place across the country in the last decade. Several factors have contributed to the recent cases.
For one, more people are not vaccinating against it, Leahy said. At the same time, research showed a booster was needed for the vaccine to be effective, but there wasn't a booster that could be given to children over the age of 7 until about 12 years ago.
"Older folks haven't necessarily had that booster," Leahy said.
Additionally, the vaccine is not as highly effective as some others, she said. So although it has brought down the number of overall cases, some people who have the vaccine still get sick.
Leahy said she wants to stress that the Health Department is contacting parents of children who have been in close contact with an infected person, in layman's terms, within "spitting distance." Pertussis spreads through "respiratory droplets." (The news release asked parents to refrain from calling the Health Department or their child's school to ask if their child has been exposed.)
The Health Department is advising people who have been in close contact with a sick person to see their physician for an antibiotic, which may reduce symptoms. The Department also advises them to be on the watch for early symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough, sneezing and fever, especially if they don't get an antibiotic.
"This is a time to truly check your vaccination status," Leahy said. "Do they have the booster? Are their shots on time?"
People can check their vaccination status by calling their doctor or the Health Department's Immunization Clinic at 258-3363.
The Health Department noted symptoms can be more severe in unvaccinated people, babies younger than 1 year old, and people with compromised immune systems.
Later symptoms include severe coughing, vomiting, or "a whooping sound … as the patient tries to catch their breath."