Missoula City-County Health Department to offer 200 COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will hold a public vaccination clinic on Monday, Feb. 15, at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall. Approximately 200 firstdose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available. Appointments will open online at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. The link to make appointments will be available on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co. These appointments will be offered online only due to the low volume of appointments being offered. In the near future, appointments will be offered via the phone through 406-258-INFO.

Appointments are non-transferable and individuals are only allowed to book one appointment per person. This clinic will not take walk-ups and appointments are mandatory.

An email address is required to book an appointment. Those who are successful in booking an appointment will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking their appointment.

That email will confirm the time, date, location, and materials they must bring to their appointment.

Appointments are only available to county residents who fall into Tier 1 of Phase 1B. Tier 1 of Phase 1B includes those ages 70 and older, American Indians ages 16 and older, and people of color ages 16 and older. Phase 1A patients will continue to be eligible.

