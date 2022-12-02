Missoula city, county prepare for first opioid settlement payments

Funds from a national opioid lawsuit settlement will soon make their way to Missoula-area needs.

On Nov. 1, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen informed local government officials they would soon be receiving their first installments from a massive opioid settlement with the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) pharmaceutical manufacturer and three pharmaceutical distributors. The companies agreed to pay $26 billion for claims they encouraged opioid abuse with its drug distribution. The settlement is the second-largest in U.S. history after the tobacco industry pay-out.

On Monday, Missoula City Councilors unanimously approved the creation of a joint city-county structure to receive settlement dollars for the Missoula region. The area is eligible for approximately $223,000 from the Janssen settlement in the first year, and approximately $150,000 each year for the next 18 years.

In addition, the city will receive $17,000 in direct funds, and the county is eligible for approximately $30,000.

Missoula City Councilor Amber Sherrill, who represents Ward 4, lamented the size of the settlement at the meeting Monday.

"If you have read or followed any of the opioid epidemic information and just how brutal it has been in this country, this is not nearly enough money," Sherrill said. "But it is a start and I'm happy that we're going to have something."

The direct funds are expected to be allocated in the next 30 days. It’s unclear when the joint funds will be disbursed.

“We don’t know exactly what we’re going to use it for,” said the city’s chief administrative officer, Dale Bickell. According to the settlement, the funds must be used for opioid remediation. That includes, but is not limited to, care and treatment of individuals, awareness education, addiction services and support for law enforcement addressing impacts of substance abuse.

Bickell said it’s too early for city or county representatives to weigh in on whether the funds would go to law enforcement, addiction services or other remediation efforts. But he said the city and county plan to team up on using the funds to stretch the money farther.

“We’re intending to work together on this,” he said.