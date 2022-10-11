Missoula City, County seeking public input on community needs

Missoula County and the City of Missoula are seeking community input to help identify needs and gaps in services related to public infrastructure and facilities, economic development, community services and housing.

The public is invited to fill out a brief and anonymous survey online at missoulacountyvoice.com. The survey is open through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

This collaborative city-county effort will help gauge the community’s interests and funding priorities and is the first step in determining how to effectively use potential state and federal funds, while ensuring that community development projects reflect community needs, according to a press release.

“We are joining with the city this year to help reduce survey overlap and make the process more efficient,” Missoula County Grants Administrator Sarah Bell said in the release. “The City and County both serve Missoula County residents, and it makes our work more effective when we partner together. Feedback from all demographics is important as it helps us be responsive and accurate when seeking grant funding.”

Both agencies are eligible to receive funding from the Montana Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (federal funding administered by the Montana Department of Commerce), along with other grant funding sources that support local housing, public facilities/infrastructure or other community needs.

City and county staff will present the assessment results at 6 p.m.on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Missoula County Courthouse Sophie Moiese Room, 200 W. Broadway. Attendees can also join the meeting virtually on Microsoft Teams using the following information: Meeting ID: 281 413 782 305, and Passcode: dcmN6p.

Comments may be submitted in writing by Friday, Oct. 28, or at the public meeting. Written comments must be submitted to at missoulacountyvoice.com.

Previous county projects these funding opportunities have helped support include partial construction costs of the Poverello Center and the YWCA Family Housing Center, The Meadowlark, wastewater system updates in East Missoula and an updated wastewater system for the resident-owned Buena Vista trailer court near the airport.

City projects include the Villagio and Trinity apartments, Howeword financial and rental education programs, multiple services to support the Poverello Center, and homeowner rehabilitation through the Human Resource Council.