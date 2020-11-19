Missoula City-County's Ellen Leahy to retire

During the virtual meeting Thursday, Leahy said that cases in Missoula are still on the rise, although the county has seen a slight decrease over the past three days on its key indicator of the average number of cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Thursday, Missoula County had an average of 67 cases per 100,000 people, compared with averages in the high 60s and 70s over the past week. That average is still well above the county's goal of 25 cases per 100,000 residents.

Leahy said it is taking longer for test results to come back and that the turnaround time is currently 72 hours. Although the county has the ability to do rapid testing, Leahy said there is a national shortage of supplies needed for those tests. She said the county is testing about 170 people per day and will soon expand testing services to seven days a week with evening hours.

Leahy told the Board of Health that it was "less urgent" that the board adopt the new rule Thursday if members wanted to take more time to deliberate because of the Health Officer order already in place, and also noted that the board will likely have to make new recommendations as Bullock's directives become moot when he leaves office, at a time that cases are going up across the state.

