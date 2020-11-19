Missoula City-County's Ellen Leahy to retire

Missoula City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy announced she will retire next summer after more than 30 years protecting public health.
“I told the (City-County Public Health) board last January saying, OK, this will be my last year,” Leahy said on Thursday evening. “And the pandemic hit, and we all turned our attention to that. I intend to work with this great team through what’s likely to be the worst of it yet to come. I’m very, very engaged right now. I’m not thinking about this (retirement) — just what’s right in front of me right now.”
And what Leahy and her fellow public health officers face is a significant spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations worldwide just as the routine flu season gets underway. However, Leahy said she felt confident that a coronavirus vaccine would be available soon, and she would be stepping down as its delivery got underway.
“The forecast is that vaccine administration can start in long term-care centers and health-care workers, and perhaps in spring for general public,” Leahy said. “I’ll be here for that. That’s another launch in the community, and then at the end of the fiscal year, we hope to have some transition time with a new director.”
Leahy oversees a Missoula County-wide public health service with more than 100 full-time workers. And since spring, she’s led a second pandemic-specific incident management team with another 110 staff. She started at the department in 1983 and became its director in 1989
“Could you imagine a more difficult job?” Missoula County Commissioner and Health Board member Josh Slotnick said. “Ellen has been put in the most intense of spots for months and months and months. She’s been allaying the economy and people’s mental health, people’s need to be close to one another as human beings, and the effects of these restrictions and federal things to juggle, and meanwhile the rest of public health is still going on. She’s been working tirelessly way beyond 40 hours with her staff trying to keep us safe.”
The City-County Board of Public Health has started a recruiting and hiring process, Slotnick said.
In other business, the Board of Health modified its COVID-19 restrictions to match those issued by Gov. Steve Bullock in a new directive Tuesday — including the closure of restaurants by 10 p.m. — and will clarify capacity limits for retail, gyms and places of assembly in Missoula County. The new rules now require a 10-day notice for events and gatherings.
They take effect Friday.
The rule also includes requirements outlined in an Oct. 27 Health Officer order, which capped group sizes to 25 people, changed some event and gathering requirements, reduced capacity for many businesses to 50%, and closed bars and stopped alcohol service at 10 p.m.
During the virtual meeting Thursday, Leahy said that cases in Missoula are still on the rise, although the county has seen a slight decrease over the past three days on its key indicator of the average number of cases per 100,000 residents.
As of Thursday, Missoula County had an average of 67 cases per 100,000 people, compared with averages in the high 60s and 70s over the past week. That average is still well above the county's goal of 25 cases per 100,000 residents.
Leahy said it is taking longer for test results to come back and that the turnaround time is currently 72 hours. Although the county has the ability to do rapid testing, Leahy said there is a national shortage of supplies needed for those tests. She said the county is testing about 170 people per day and will soon expand testing services to seven days a week with evening hours.
Leahy told the Board of Health that it was "less urgent" that the board adopt the new rule Thursday if members wanted to take more time to deliberate because of the Health Officer order already in place, and also noted that the board will likely have to make new recommendations as Bullock's directives become moot when he leaves office, at a time that cases are going up across the state.
"We do not know if or what directives will come from the new governor," Leahy said.
Prior to the new statewide directive issued Tuesday, the Missoula City-County Health Department was working with a local restaurant and bar owner’s group to develop a plan “that was really right for Missoula but sort of got trumped on Tuesday with the Governor’s announcements,” Leahy said.
Some bars and restaurants in Missoula have announced temporary closures due to a lull in business that is anticipated to worsen if COVID-19 cases spike in the winter months.
Erika Peterman spoke Thursday on behalf of over 70 Missoula bars and restaurants and said the alliance had worked with the health department to create recommendations, which included a midnight closing time for bars and restaurants.
“We're living in such a challenging time and I think that the bar and restaurant industry has probably been hit the hardest,” Peterman said.
Peterman said the board’s adoption of the recommendations would “give this industry a lot of comfort” and asked the board to consider those recommendations if or when the governor’s directives change.
“We are going to need to be willing to look at changes like this and reconsider decisions and be nimble,” Board of Health and City Council member Amber Sherrill said. “You know we are in a situation that we have no federal stimulus…We are fortunate that our governor gave us some type of money for businesses for those that are unemployed.”
Sherill said not having any federal stimulus money “puts us in a very, very different position than we were in the last lockdown.”
The Board of Health considered 251 public comments submitted from Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 24. About 70% of those comments were in support of more local restrictions than are currently in place, such as closing bars, ending indoor dining or implementing a stay-at-home order, said Mary Parrish, public information officer for the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Twenty-three percent of the comments opposed additional restrictions, and 7% of comments were unrelated, Parrish said.
Parrish said the health department was surprised by the amount of support for a stay-at-home order. Of all the comments, Parrish said there was a common theme of finding “a safe and healthy balance between supporting local public health and supporting the local economy.”
“We're kind of between a rock and a hard place where people understand more restrictions would really benefit public health and individual health, but it could also be a very significant detriment to our business owners and the staff,” Parrish said.
Parrish said many business owners advocated for restrictions promoting public health that still allowed for businesses to maintain their normal hours of operation. Others said preventing an increase in cases trumps economic concerns.
"I understand the need to protect people's livelihoods, especially right now when there's so much economic precarity but right now, I think the city-county health board needs to focus on health and epidemiology rather than economic issues," Will Fesperman commented. "That should be the job of the government at the federal and state levels, in terms of the city council and people like that."
Fesperman said he thinks it's "extremely irresponsible" to have bars and restaurants open, and said he thinks keeping those businesses open is "just putting people's lives in danger."
"I just really hope that we see some serious action beyond far beyond what has been proposed," Fesperman said.
