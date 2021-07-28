Missoula city courts, attorney's office outline budget requests

Kelleen Roseboom, legal services administrator, said the civil workload is increasing and that it's more cost-efficient for a support staffer — rather than an attorney — to handle many routine tasks.

The department is also asking for $2,500 to support extra training and travel for the city's victim witness coordinator. An additional $8,100 was requested for salary and fringe benefits for "continuation of advocacy and prevention program services for the City Attorney's Office and Missoula Police Department."

Roseboom mentioned that many of the same issues for municipal courts will be shared with the attorney's office. There will likely be change when the new judges are seated halfway through the fiscal year.

"It's an unknown for us until we have three judges seated to know what the new calendar looks like and all on that, we are kind of on the fence of how it's going to affect both our prosecutors as well as our support staff," Roseboom said.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is funded out of tax increment money and did not have any new requests for council, though updates were provided on several capital improvement projects, including sidewalks in several tax districts.

The parking commission had just one new request — a baseline adjustment to offset utility fees.

The commission did mention two capital improvement projects, including one that will update every parking meter in the city with the hope of improving service times. The second involves outfitting another vehicle in its fleet with hardware to make it available to be used by traffic officers for enforcement.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

