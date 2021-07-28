Missoula city courts, attorney's office outline budget requests

Missoula's municipal courts, city attorney's office, redevelopment agency and parking commission all outlined their budget requests Wednesday to the city council's budget committee.
The Municipal Court requests include the addition of two new full-time clerks, at a cost of $120,700 per year, to support two new full-time judges. There's a one-time cost of $6,800 to cover computers, chairs, desks and other expenses associated with the hirings.
The money for the two new full-time judges was approved by city council in the spring. Previously, there had been one full-time judge and two appointed judges. Municipal judges are paid $100,919 annually.
The department is also asking for $10,800 for court recording services, $12,800 for audio and display system maintenance, and a little over $4,000 for disposable masks due to concerns with COVID-19.
"With the new law restructuring our judges, the size of this court and the changes we're facing, we need to add staff just simply to maintain our current level of service," Jon Cammack, deputy court administrator, told the committee.
Court Administrator Tina Reinicke added, "With Judge (Kathleen) Jenks' retirement and the passage of Senate Bill 127 during our last legislative session, the court is facing a number of unknowns."
The attorney's office is asking to add a legal assistant, which would cost $61,300 annually with a $2,900 one-time cost. The assistant would only deal with civil matters. The budget request said current support staff cannot sufficiently support civil services because they are primarily assigned to prosecution.
Kelleen Roseboom, legal services administrator, said the civil workload is increasing and that it's more cost-efficient for a support staffer — rather than an attorney — to handle many routine tasks.
The department is also asking for $2,500 to support extra training and travel for the city's victim witness coordinator. An additional $8,100 was requested for salary and fringe benefits for "continuation of advocacy and prevention program services for the City Attorney's Office and Missoula Police Department."
Roseboom mentioned that many of the same issues for municipal courts will be shared with the attorney's office. There will likely be change when the new judges are seated halfway through the fiscal year.
"It's an unknown for us until we have three judges seated to know what the new calendar looks like and all on that, we are kind of on the fence of how it's going to affect both our prosecutors as well as our support staff," Roseboom said.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is funded out of tax increment money and did not have any new requests for council, though updates were provided on several capital improvement projects, including sidewalks in several tax districts.
The parking commission had just one new request — a baseline adjustment to offset utility fees.
The commission did mention two capital improvement projects, including one that will update every parking meter in the city with the hope of improving service times. The second involves outfitting another vehicle in its fleet with hardware to make it available to be used by traffic officers for enforcement.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com