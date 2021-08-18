Missoula city departments make budget requests

Several more Missoula city departments made budget requests on Wednesday.
Public works and mobility, parks, and the city-county health department were among those presenting their fiscal year 2022 proposals in a six-hour-long session of city council's budget committee of the whole.
The council will now review and discuss the requests as they work toward setting a date to vote on a final budget. Missoula has to wait for Montana Department of Revenue tax revenue numbers before it can officially adopt a budget.
Public works
Missoula Public Works and Mobility made the first requests of the day. A large department, it includes five wings: administration, infrastructure and mobility, utility operations and maintenance, streets operations and maintenance, and the city cemetery.
Several new positions were requested, including an assistant transportation manager ($76,000 per year) and six full-time employees for street sweeping and snowplow crews ($757,000 per year).
The $757,000 would come from property assessments, while the planning position would come in part from federal grants and road district funds.
Street maintenance crews are also asking for a street sweeper lease agreement ($82,700 annually) and a sidewalk and bike lane sweeper ($190,000 one-time cost).
"I'd like to have two sweeping crews going all year long ... as you know, sweeping is integral to maintaining air quality and also water quality by keeping sediment and debris out of the water system," said Brian Hensel, deputy director for streets operations.
Public works also has a number of capital improvement requests that span multiple years.
Water utility operations asked for $7.5 million for FY22 for improvements to the water system, $2.6 million for water production improvements, and $1.2 million for water meter replacement.
Water system improvements would include new or extended mains and the money would come from a variety of sources, including federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and debt service. Those same funding sources would also be used for the water production improvements and water meter replacement.
"Our number one goal around here always needs to be about leakage ... we also intend to invest in new technology and training to find and fix leaks, so we can't just replace mains, we also need to find leaks that are occurring out in the system," said Logan McInnis, deputy public works director for utilities.
Wastewater utility operations also requested $1.1 million for wastewater plant improvements and $1.8 million for collections improvements. Part of that money would come from the wastewater development fund; other funding would come through state and federal grants as well as debt service.
The engineering section of the department also requested money for a variety of capital road projects, as well as sidewalk improvements and the Flynn-Lowney Ditch.
Requests for roadway and non-motorized transportation (such as bike paths) totaled around $6 million and would be funded with a mix of taxpayer dollars, grants and impact fees.
The public works department expects to receive $79.7 million in revenue and has expected expenditures of $79.4 million for FY22, according to a PowerPoint presentation. A total of 56 capital and new requests were asked for by public works and mobility.
Parks
Of the Parks and Recreation requests — not including capital projects — $374,900 will come from small increases in the tax rate of the Parks District. Established in 2010, the Parks District is basically a special tax assessed annually.
An additional $1.2 million in non-capital new requests was requested, but this would come from funds the department already has or is anticipating in this year's tax revenues. Importantly, the $1.2 million would not come from FY22 tax increases.
Demand for programming has increased and the parks department is looking to add two new recreational staff members and an outreach customer service position. It is also looking to add a new ecosystem services position as well as a part-time position in aquatics and maintenance.
The department made 22 capital requests in a variety of areas. Among the highest-priority projects are phase two of improvements at Westside Park, replacement of the Northside pedestrian bridge, work at Caras Park and new surfaces at tennis and other athletic courts around the city.
Health
Missoula County and the city jointly run the area's health department and split costs on a variety of items.
The health department is asking for $600,000 to expand the animal control shelter, which would come out of ARPA funds. The department had an approximately $2 million overage due to the pandemic and is asking the city to pay around half that amount, which also could come from ARPA funds.
The health department would also like to add an additional public information officer and an environmental health specialist. Both of those positions would be tax-funded, with half paid by the county.
"I think COVID has really shown us the importance of communication," Missoula City-County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett said. "We have found that position is extremely important in helping the health department do its work ... we're very proud of the fact we lead the state in vaccinations and a lot of that attributes directly back to the work our public information officer is doing."
