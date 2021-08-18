Missoula city departments make budget requests

The department made 22 capital requests in a variety of areas. Among the highest-priority projects are phase two of improvements at Westside Park, replacement of the Northside pedestrian bridge, work at Caras Park and new surfaces at tennis and other athletic courts around the city.

Missoula County and the city jointly run the area's health department and split costs on a variety of items.

The health department is asking for $600,000 to expand the animal control shelter, which would come out of ARPA funds. The department had an approximately $2 million overage due to the pandemic and is asking the city to pay around half that amount, which also could come from ARPA funds.

The health department would also like to add an additional public information officer and an environmental health specialist. Both of those positions would be tax-funded, with half paid by the county.

"I think COVID has really shown us the importance of communication," Missoula City-County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett said. "We have found that position is extremely important in helping the health department do its work ... we're very proud of the fact we lead the state in vaccinations and a lot of that attributes directly back to the work our public information officer is doing."

