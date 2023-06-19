Because of an outpouring of interest in the city's new "Chats in the Parks" outreach program, city staff recently added dates to the series. Chats in the Parks involve informal conversations with Mayor Jordan Hess and city staff regarding ongoing projects throughout Missoula.

"City Chats in the Parks" will continue throughout the summer on the following dates:

June 28: LaFray Park in the River Road Neighborhood

July 11: Maloney Ranch Park in the Miller Creek Neighborhood

July 26: Bonner Park in the University District Neighborhood

August 2: Pineview Park in the Upper Rattlesnake Neighborhood

August 22: Westside Park in the Northside/Westside Neighborhood

All events will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information and updates on the "City Chats in the Parks" series, please visit

http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/3190/City-Chats-In-the-Parks or call MRA communications specialist Maci MacPherson at (406) 552-6154.