Missoula city officials: Leash the dogs, save the phlox on Waterworks Hill

In trying to take care of ourselves and our dogs, we forgot our plants.
So for the sake of the Missoula phlox, Missoulians need to stay on the trail and their dogs need to stay on leashes for the next several weeks along the windy ridgelines of Waterworks Hill.
Although the city-owned trail network has usually been a voice-control dog playground, city officials have imposed a temporary leash rule through May 31.
The popular exercise route north of downtown has suffered extensive braiding in the past year as socially distant walkers moved out of one another’s way. That has compacted the unique soil along the trail that Missoula phlox and other “cushion plants” depend on.
And as Waterworks Hill and a couple of other ridges above Missoula are the only places in the United States known to have that plant, the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is trying to give it some protection.
“The phlox flowering season starts in a week or two,” Parks and Rec conservation lands program manager Jeff Glickhorn said. “This species is really rare, and even minor trampling can kill the plants quickly. So without being punitive, we’re asking folks to please help us do what we can to protect the species.”
Anyone who hikes Waterworks Hill knows how a turn of the trail exposes an uncomfortable blast of wind. The Hellgate breezes strip most of the winter snow off the Waterworks ridgeline, making it hard for most hill grasses and flowers to get enough moisture.
Missoula phlox and its fellow cushion plants take advantage of that lack of competition and make the best of the sun-baked, gravely soil. They include silver buckwheat, Douglasia, woolly groundsel and the wonderfully named cushion pussytoes.
“The biggest colony we know of is on Waterworks Hill, and there’s a giant trail right through the middle of it,” said Peter Lesica of the Missoula Native Plant Society. “The cushion plant community evolved to exist in those conditions, but they haven’t evolved to exist with trampling.”
All those plants will get a greater recognition later this year when the Waterworks trailhead adds a demonstration garden to its entrance area. The overworked entrance along Greenough Drive will be reconfigured this summer with a paved road, 40-car lot, rest benches and an easy-access trail around the water reservoir.