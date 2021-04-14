Missoula city officials: Leash the dogs, save the phlox on Waterworks Hill

In trying to take care of ourselves and our dogs, we forgot our plants.

So for the sake of the Missoula phlox, Missoulians need to stay on the trail and their dogs need to stay on leashes for the next several weeks along the windy ridgelines of Waterworks Hill.

Although the city-owned trail network has usually been a voice-control dog playground, city officials have imposed a temporary leash rule through May 31.

The popular exercise route north of downtown has suffered extensive braiding in the past year as socially distant walkers moved out of one another’s way. That has compacted the unique soil along the trail that Missoula phlox and other “cushion plants” depend on.

And as Waterworks Hill and a couple of other ridges above Missoula are the only places in the United States known to have that plant, the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is trying to give it some protection.

“The phlox flowering season starts in a week or two,” Parks and Rec conservation lands program manager Jeff Glickhorn said. “This species is really rare, and even minor trampling can kill the plants quickly. So without being punitive, we’re asking folks to please help us do what we can to protect the species.”