Missoula city staff addresses Grant Creek Village concerns

In a lengthy meeting Wednesday that lasted over four hours, city staff allayed a series of concerns about a proposed Grant Creek neighborhood development.

KJA Development LLC has requested to rezone two parcels located at 2900, 2920 and 2990 Expo Parkway. The request would allow for higher building heights and increased density, paving the way for Grant Creek Village, a 700-unit residential project.

The current zoning caps the project close to 500 allowable units.

The rezoning request goes before council for final consideration June 6.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board and City Council both rejected the proposal when it was first considered in 2020. Issues surrounding public safety and traffic plagued the rezone request, and public commenters continued to raise those complaints Wednesday to the city’s Land Use and Planning Committee.

“You have good emergency personnel within the city and county, but they’re not miracle workers,” warned Mike Cole, project leader for the Grant Creek Wildfire Risk Task Force. “So, if you continue to increase density, especially in the WUI (wildland urban interface), there’ll be eventually a breaking point that other parts of the western United States have already experienced in regards to wildfire.”

Cole and other opponents of the project worried about the single ingress and egress into and out of the Grant Creek drainage, as well as the general wildfire risk in the wildland urban interface, where Grant Creek Village would be located.

However, city emergency services personnel said the risk to Grant Creek Village doesn’t exceed other developed areas of the city like the Rattlesnake.

“We have issues of limited ingress and egress in almost all of our major drainages,” said Adriane Beck with the city’s Office of Emergency Services. “…It’s the reality.”

Capt. Rob Taylor with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office added the possibility of a large-scale evacuation event occurring is “pretty darn unlikely.”

“It’s exceedingly rare … where we have an entire drainage completely affected at once,” Taylor said. Compliance with evacuation orders tends to pose a greater challenge than the feasibility of an evacuation, he said.

“After doing this for 30 years, I am extremely confident that we can handle anything that’s thrown at us,” said Scott Hoffman with the Missoula Police Department. “It’s not a tough question. We can do it.”

The opposition to the rezone also pointed to increased traffic caused by the potential development, but city staff seemed confident the impact of the zone change on traffic would be minimal.

“Even with the current density you’re still looking at a fairly large traffic volume, so I don’t know that the rezoning really changes whether or not there would be mitigation required,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Keene. “It might change the details around what’s required and how much, but I think that either way we’re looking at a fairly sizable development.”

Keene said the current zoning would create approximately 2,200 to 3,000 new daily trips in the area, and the 200 additional units that could be added with the zone change would generate 3,800 daily trips.

Whether the development contains 500 or 700 units, Keene explained, “…the development will have impacts to the immediate streets and Grant Creek Road.”

Either way, the project “… may show the need for improvements to be made,” Keene said.

The final major sticking point for the public commenters against the proposal centered on the enforceability of the developer’s agreement.

The developer submitted an agreement stipulating it would only build 700 units, even though the rezone would increase the potential density to 1,185 units.

Opponents like RT Cox with the Friends of Grant Creek were concerned the developer’s agreement would be merely a “signature” without anything to guarantee it would be upheld in the future.

“There’s no reason why he (the developer) couldn’t change it later or maybe you want to change it later,” Cox told the committee. “It’s very indefinite.”

“Review this proposal against the rezoning criteria, the criteria that talk about the plan and the transportation reviews and safety issues,” Cox urged. “Just ignore, completely ignore this development agreement.”

Senior Deputy City Attorney Ryan Sudbury, however, said, “…the developer’s agreement is perfectly legal and enforceable.”

Ward 4 Council Member Mike Nugent asked if reviewing the developer’s agreement with this proposal might set a precedent for other rezone requests to rely too heavily on developer’s agreements, but Sudbury was confident the city would be able to stop using that mechanism if city staff felt it was being over-utilized.

“I don’t know how regularly this is going to come up,” said Sudbury, “but I’m not concerned that we couldn’t shut it down down the road if we don’t like the way that this has unfolded.”

Still, the committee floated the idea of holding a separate public hearing to go over the developer’s agreement in greater detail.

