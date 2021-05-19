Missoula clinic looks to sell off affordable housing units

"I would consider this a reflection of that. The situation we're in now, the last couple of years, we've been evaluating the entire real estate portfolio across western Montana through the lens of whether those assets and resources fall within the scope of our core competencies, which we consider our clinical programs."

Anderson and the center's board of directors have been evaluating how supportive housing fits into the scope of their core mission, he said.

"I think we came to the conclusion that we're not experts in being landlords or property managers so assets that absolutely serve a purpose to the community and value to the community, if they fall outside the scope of our competencies, we feel the need to focus on where our expertise lies," he said.

The center operates locations in cities and towns all over western Montana, as its name implies.

"Our services support individuals experiencing serious mental illness, substance abuse and addiction, and that's where we really need to be strong as an organization on focusing our expertise and clinical programs," Anderson said. "So in conversations with the board of directors, we've been evaluating properties here in Missoula. They really do not have a direct connection to the clinical program."