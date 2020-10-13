Missoula Club, Alcan Bar shut down

Two bars in Missoula County have been temporarily shut down by the Missoula City-County Health Department for failing to enforce COVID-19 safety precautions as required.

The Alcan Bar and Grill in Frenchtown and the Missoula Club in downtown Missoula, known as the Mo Club, have been sent closure notices by the health department. The department also provided them with "Closed" signs.

"They have to come up with a plan for how they improve whatever they have not found a way to do yet," explained County Health Officer Ellen Leahy.

On Monday evening, the Missoulian reported that both establishments, which both serve food and alcohol, had been sent Health Officer's orders for mandatory use of face coverings last week.

Follow-up inspections were conducted this week, and both establishments failed, according to the health department. The local health department said last week that they would be stepping up enforcement actions and would be citing businesses for failure to comply.

