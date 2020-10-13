Missoula Club, Alcan Bar shut down

Two bars in Missoula County have been temporarily shut down by the Missoula City-County Health Department for failing to enforce COVID-19 safety precautions as required.
The Alcan Bar and Grill in Frenchtown and the Missoula Club in downtown Missoula, known as the Mo Club, have been sent closure notices by the health department. The department also provided them with "Closed" signs.
"They have to come up with a plan for how they improve whatever they have not found a way to do yet," explained County Health Officer Ellen Leahy.
On Monday evening, the Missoulian reported that both establishments, which both serve food and alcohol, had been sent Health Officer's orders for mandatory use of face coverings last week.
Follow-up inspections were conducted this week, and both establishments failed, according to the health department. The local health department said last week that they would be stepping up enforcement actions and would be citing businesses for failure to comply.
On Oct. 10, Environmental Health staff members visited the Mo Club twice from 9:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. They observed a bartender not wearing a face mask on either visit, customers crowding around the bar area to order, customers standing and mingling, and a group of 10 customers entering with no masks.
Staff also noticed no monitoring or enforcement of the requirements of the local Health Board rule and the Health Officer's order for mandatory use of face coverings. A May 19 directive from Gov. Steve Bullock's office also calls for indoor face coverings for the Phase 2 reopening plan.
County health department staff have spoken with employees and owners at both establishments regarding the timely need for corrections of violations. On Sept. 11, Mo Club co-owner Beau Anderson submitted a plan outlining steps that ownership had taken to ensure the establishment would immediately comply. But the health department continued to receive complaints about the bar from citizens.
"Failure to comply with COVID-19 restrictions may result in further restrictions, closures or referral to prosecution based on upcoming follow-up inspections," Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a video last Tuesday evening.
Calls by the Missoulian seeking comment from the owner of the Alcan Bar and the owner of the Mo Club have not been returned.
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
