Missoula Co. announces COVID-19 case, the first in weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported one new active COVID-19 case in Missoula County on Friday, the first one in weeks.

Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in her daily briefing that the one person with a confirmed case is in isolation, and the person’s sole known close contact will be monitored for the next two weeks.

No further demographic or location information was provided for the case.

“One new case today might surprise some of us, but it really demonstrates what we in public health have been talking about this whole time,” Farr said. “While we can’t always see COVID-19, we know from our epidemiological knowledge and our experience that it is still in our community to some extent.”

The case comes on the heels of Memorial Day weekend and just ahead of June 1, which marks the next phase of broader reopening.