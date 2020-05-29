Missoula Co. announces COVID-19 case, the first in weeks

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported one new active COVID-19 case in Missoula County on Friday, the first one in weeks.
Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in her daily briefing that the one person with a confirmed case is in isolation, and the person’s sole known close contact will be monitored for the next two weeks.
No further demographic or location information was provided for the case.
“One new case today might surprise some of us, but it really demonstrates what we in public health have been talking about this whole time,” Farr said. “While we can’t always see COVID-19, we know from our epidemiological knowledge and our experience that it is still in our community to some extent.”
The case comes on the heels of Memorial Day weekend and just ahead of June 1, which marks the next phase of broader reopening.
Montana counted eight new cases as of 10 a.m. Friday, with six in Big Horn County and one in Gallatin County, in addition to the one in Missoula, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The state has a total of 28 active cases. A total of 17 people have died, and 448 have recovered. There is one active hospitalization.
Farr said state health leaders anticipate seeing some amount of growth in the number of cases as the state moves into Phase 2 of reopening, which allows for larger gatherings and out-of-state travel quarantine requirements are lifted.
Next week, mobile testing facilities will be in Lolo on Tuesday, as well as in Clinton and Seeley Lake on Wednesday. Missoula County is also developing a plan to test asymptomatic residents for COVID-19 as restrictions ease and tourism picks up. Until now, only residents with some level of COVID-19 symptoms have been eligible for free testing through the health department.
Since so few people in Montana have tested positive for the virus, Angela Luis, a disease ecologist at the University of Montana, recently estimated that 99.9% of the population still remains susceptible to infection, and a spike is still possible.
