Missoula Co. at highest active COVID-19 count yet

"One trend our public health experts have identified among our cases is the connection to activities (both academic and non-curricular) where consistent distancing and mask wearing is more difficult," the email reads. "Examples include vocal and music instruction, which often requires removing masks to sing or play instruments, and also activity-based classes and sports practices where strenuous physical exertion also impacts the ability to consistently and continually wear a mask.

"Again, these are specific and limited instances, but they do merit sharing to explore additional measure we can take to reduce transmissions."

The Missoula City-County Health Department and UM have continued to see social activities during evenings and weekends where mask use and social distancing are not consistent.

"Please remember that what you do outside of class/work/campus is critical, and it affects our entire community," the email reads.

Missoula County's active case count was in the 40s two weeks ago. Leahy said officials making decisions then had the upcoming boom in mind.