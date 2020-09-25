Missoula Co. at highest active COVID-19 count yet

Missoula County on Friday had notched its highest active case count since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, according to public health officer Ellen Leahy.
On Friday Missoula County tallied 238 active cases, and more than 1,000 close contacts, also the highest that figure has ever been, Leahy said. The county reported 32 new active cases Friday, making 95 new cases in the last 48 hours. People in their 20s make up the largest slice of that pie, 51%, and also have been attributed as the biggest driver of new coronavirus spread here and around the country, she added.
"In Missoula you could say more 18-to-24, but you see that across the country," Leahy said. "If you zoom out and look at the state and zoom out wider and look at the nation, the biggest driver, not the only driver, is 20-29 (year olds). And that's affecting the universities."
The clusters for these age groups aren't occurring in the classroom, Leahy said, but rather being generated when people in their 20s experience only mild symptoms and continue to gather with others.
The Missoula City-County Health Department reported 76 active cases on associated with the university on Friday. Only nine of Montana's 56 counties have more cases than UM.
In an email to its campus on Friday, the University of Montana COVID Response Team said mitigation efforts on campus are working. But contact outside classes is fertile ground for the virus.
"One trend our public health experts have identified among our cases is the connection to activities (both academic and non-curricular) where consistent distancing and mask wearing is more difficult," the email reads. "Examples include vocal and music instruction, which often requires removing masks to sing or play instruments, and also activity-based classes and sports practices where strenuous physical exertion also impacts the ability to consistently and continually wear a mask.
"Again, these are specific and limited instances, but they do merit sharing to explore additional measure we can take to reduce transmissions."
The Missoula City-County Health Department and UM have continued to see social activities during evenings and weekends where mask use and social distancing are not consistent.
"Please remember that what you do outside of class/work/campus is critical, and it affects our entire community," the email reads.
Missoula County's active case count was in the 40s two weeks ago. Leahy said officials making decisions then had the upcoming boom in mind.
"The good thing is before school we had our case numbers way down, which is where we want them to be because we do expect them to go up," she said. "We sometimes hear from people we should relax different standards or restrictions because case numbers were low. … But we're very aware that with the pandemic, there's nothing right now to stop the pandemic except the strategies we're all using.
"We know cases are going to go up and down," Leahy added. "That's the way respiratory disease propagates. You're going to see spikes. The question is how high and how steep are they."
Montana on Friday reported 323 new cases, its second-highest tally following Thursday's new case count, 333. While the state reported Missoula had 78 new cases on Friday, Leahy said that figure is based on numbers already reported by Missoula County over the last two or three days. Missoula County, with quick testing and a focus on just one county, rather than 56, is better able to post accurate numbers, Leahy said.
"That discrepancy, it's just getting bigger so it looks more alarming, but the first thing every day is our data team reconciles that," Leahy said. "What we put on our Missoula (County) site is the most current."
