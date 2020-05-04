Missoula Co. Sheriff IDs woman in fatal crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a crash on Highway 83 as Melissa Ellis-Munoz. She was 29 and a resident of Columbia Falls, Sheriff T.J. McDermott said.

Ellis-Munoz was traveling through the Seeley-Swan Valley on Saturday to surprise her husband as he was returning from a three-week stint on the road as a truck driver, according to a GoFundMe page established to assist her family with funeral costs and other expenses.

Since the fundraising page was launched over the weekend, 90 donors had contributed more than $7,500 to the page by Monday afternoon.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, Ellis-Munoz' vehicle veered left off the roadway on Highway 83 near Condon Saturday, although the reason is unknown. The driver overcorrected, rolling the vehicle several times, said Sgt. Sean Finley. Ellis-Munoz was wearing a seat belt but suffered fatal injuries in the crash. A passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was ejected and sustained critical injuries, Finley said. She was transported to a Missoula hospital.

Ellis-Munoz' fatal crash is the 33rd of the year, Finley said, the same total as this time in 2019.

