Missoula coalition to host forum on youth substance use

A Missoula coalition working to prevent substance abuse is hosting an upcoming community forum to educate teens and their parents about substance use before it becomes an issue.
The Missoula Underage Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will host the forum, called “It Takes A Village: A Conversation about Youth and Substance Use,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Zootown Arts Community Center.
"In our community, we know that we have issues around substance abuse with the use of methamphetamines and opioids and all of that kind of stuff so part of what we're doing is trying to prevent adult use," said Leah Fitch-Brody, the substance abuse prevention coordinator for Missoula City-County Health Department.
Parents, youth and community members are invited to attend the event, which will focus on how to help youth make healthier decisions around substances, while also providing information and answers to questions about teen substance use. Fitch-Brody said that methamphetamines and opioids are more of a problem among adults, and that alcohol, vaping, cannabis and tobacco tend to be more common among teens in Missoula.
"We know that if you start using a substance before the age of 25, you are more likely to have issues with substance use disorder later on," Fitch-Brody said.
E-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among all youth, according to the 2019 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Vaping products are being used as early as middle school, and from 2017 to 2019, the percentage of Montana high school students using the products on a daily basis increased by 263%.
Fitch-Brody said the event will be the first of a series organized by Missoula Underage Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition that aim to empower parents and other adults to have conversations with youth about substances early so teens are better equipped to make healthy decisions when confronted with the choice to use.
The event will begin with a free, family-style dinner, and will provide childcare and art activities for youth in attendance. All ages are welcome, and those under 18 should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.
In addition to the Missoula Underage Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, the event is co-sponsored by Parenting Montana and Tobacco Free Missoula County.
Those planning to attend should RSVP at missoulacounty.us/sap or call Maura Jones, community health specialist, at 406-258-3384.