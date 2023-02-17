Missoula’s Clean Energy Workforce Coalition received $30,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy for a program to help low-income women and women of color enter the clean-energy workforce in Missoula County.

The Missoula group was one of 10 winners from across the country to win a Phase One award for the Community Clean Energy Coalition Prize. The prize is a new DOE initiative aimed at advancing energy equity. It’s the first centralized effort to address energy equity, according to DOE Senior Advisor for Energy Equity and Environmental Justice Kelly Crawford.

The award sought to find community organizations “tackling energy challenges in their communities differently,” Crawford said. The DOE wanted a geographically diverse collection of prize winners, and applications came in from places such as Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Philadelphia and a Navajo community in Arizona.

The prize targeted community-led coalitions in order to address the challenge small organizations face in securing funding. It also sought to include groups as they form coalitions, since a lot of programs require preexisting organizational structures to apply.

In addition to meeting the award’s criteria, the Missoula Clean Energy Workforce Coalition application was “very local, very specific,” Crawford noted. She said the local application was one of the strongest the DOE received.

The Phase One award goes to setting up a coalition and establishing a program plan. Phase Two, with an $115,000 award, would go toward completing the plan and all Phase One awardees are eligible. Phase Three includes a summit to show the coalitions’ accomplishments, and one application in Phase Three will receive a $50,000 cash grand prize.

The Missoula coalition is comprised of Missoula County, Climate Smart Missoula, Mountain Home Montana and the Missoula Economic Partnership. Supporting partners will include Missoula College and the Montana Renewable Energy Association, as well as trade and labor representatives.

The plan is to scale up a workforce development pipeline in clean-energy careers for low-income women and women of color, increasing access to family-supporting opportunities. The funding will help the coalition set up supportive apprenticeship and training programs that connect young mothers at Mountain Home Montana with family-supporting jobs in the clean energy sector.

“We’re leveraging incredible wraparound services for low-income women and women of color at Mountain Home Montana – from child care to stable housing to this new apprenticeship program,” said Steph Goble, executive director of Mountain Home Montana, in a press release. “This new coalition will help us build a bridge for women to enter the clean-energy economy, increasing access to economic prosperity and developing the workforce needed in our community.”

“We know that a more robust workforce is one of the keys to Missoula County achieving its clean-energy and climate goals,” said Caroline Bean, Missoula County’s climate action program manager. “Our core team couldn’t be more excited to build this coalition and better understand the best ways to include women and others historically left out of these family-supporting careers.”

“Through our collaborative Electrify Missoula initiative, we’ve been working to understand the barriers to a rapid clean-energy transition in Missoula County,” said Amy Cilimburg, Climate Smart Missoula executive director. “We need a larger and more diverse workforce, and we need it fast.”