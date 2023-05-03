The city’s zoning code reform process will include a dedicated focus on equity issues, according to city staff who presented to the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board Tuesday evening.

“The intended result of this approach is increased housing supply with more affordable options, more equitable development patterns as well as development patterns that are sustainable and resilient,” said Associate Planner Emily Gluckin, adding another priority is “walkable and connected neighborhoods.”

Among the products a consultant team is developing will be an equity and land-use audit, which will use various metrics to analyze how inequities of the past affect the present circumstances. The audit will use historical narratives and spatial analyses. Parts of the spatial analyses will look into zoning, affordability, an access-to-opportunity index, and displacement and gentrification risk index.

Gluckin said Missoula’s current conditions include housing affordability issues, inequitable development patterns, development that isn’t resilient to climate change and automobile dependency.

The code reform plan, expected to go into place in 2025, is meant to address those problems.

Missoula is also partnering with the grassroots group Common Good Missoula in an attempt to make sure underrepresented voices are heard throughout the code reform process. Planning Board members Tuesday night celebrated this collaboration.

In addition to the equity and land use audit, the consultant team will also produce a community form analysis to provide a reference guide for discussing the city’s existing conditions.

However, Gluckin and fellow presenter Ben Brewer said Tuesday, much of the specificity around what the consultants will develop remains to be ironed out.

Some of the details Planning Board members wanted to see included ways to incorporate the development community in the conversation and examination of nontraditional housing forms, particularly manufactured homes.

“It’s the type of housing that nobody wants next door, but we definitely need,” said Board Member Rick Hall.

Brewer also promised the code reform team will come up with “something meaningful” before the 2025 rollout.