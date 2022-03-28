Missoula coffee shop workers look to unionize, Starbucks employees allege intimidation

With Missoula’s sky-high housing prices combined with stagnating median wages and a labor shortage, service industry workers are beginning to take their terms of employment into their own hands.

A group of workers at Black Coffee Roasting Company have sent a petition to the National Labor Relations Board to form their own union in order to negotiate wages and benefits.

In the past few weeks, a group of employees at a Starbucks store in Missoula began forming a committee to discuss forming a union. However, they allege that store managers began investigating employees for minor offenses and firing workers shortly thereafter. The company denies any anti-union activities have occurred.

At Black Coffee, a locally-owned store near downtown Missoula, a group of about 14 employees have decided not to join any existing service worker unions and are trying instead to start their own shop called Third Wave Workers. Marley Pine, one of the workers, said they’ve formed a committee and are hoping to get support from the community. They would still need to have an anonymous election, but Pine believes her co-workers are all in agreement.

“The committee understands this is a very positive thing,” Pine said. “Obviously it’s difficult doing this, but we have a good relationship with Black Coffee. We enjoy working there and we really are just looking for support for Third Wave.”

Very recently, Pine said, the baristas and customer-service workers at the shop were making $10 an hour plus tips. However, tips are shared with all non-management employees, including the roasters and wholesale workers.

That meant they were making less money than other coffee shop workers in town. They asked management for a raise, and management proposed a wage structure that would increase wages a little bit, but not enough to keep up with rising rents and housing prices here because it would be capped at about $12.50 an hour.

After they got together as a group to speak to their managers about the situation, their pay was boosted to $13 an hour. Pine said they realized that collective action allowed them to take the terms of their employment into their own hands, and started discussions about a union.

“A big thing that led to us doing the union is that we were not getting paid a wage that we could live on at this point,” explained Abby Nathlich.

Pine said many of the workers came to work during the pandemic, got COVID from work, and it wasn't until recently that they were given paid sick leave.

“We couldn’t afford to pay for necessities, let alone save for the future,” Pine noted.

Keefe Farr, one of the workers, said he recently moved to Missoula from Seattle and discovered that housing prices are similar here but wages are about half of what he experienced in the city. He said that management has indicated to them that they don’t want a union formed, but he believed that Black Coffee's customers will support a unionized business.

“We’re just trying to make the community aware that we really need their support,” he said. “If they like what we’re doing and they like the products we serve, they should reach out to our owners and let them know that they think a union is a good thing for their business.”

Stacia Hill said she’s lived in Missoula her whole life and doesn’t want to be in an industry that doesn’t pay her a living wage.

“I don’t want to feel like I’m not allowed to continue living in the place where I’ve spent my entire life,” Hill said. “I contribute my time and my effort to my job and I don’t want to feel like my only option is to either take what I’m given or leave.

"Us who are living in Missoula now can make sure that we’re allowed to remain here and that our work is respected and that we’re not just forced out.”

In a statement, Black Coffee Roasting Company owners Jim Chapman and Matt McQuilkin said their goal is to remain flexible and agile to be able to continuously meet the evolving needs of all their individual employees.

"We are a small, family business," they said in an email. "We have always worked our best to communicate directly with our employees, whom we work beside daily, and to listen to their individual views and needs. We do not believe a union is necessary, or in the best interest of our employees or our business. We have always strived to work in a way that positively impacts both the communities we source our coffee in, as well as our employees, and local community."

Chapman and McQuilkin confirmed that in Missoula, they start employees at $13 per hour plus tips. They said they also offer professional barista training, a flexible schedule, paid sick leave and a matching simple IRA contribution.

Starbucks workers allege intimidation

At the Starbucks store on South Reserve Street near the WinCo grocery store, several employees were too afraid of losing their jobs to speak with the Missoulian on the record and use their names. However, three different employees related the same story: That the company’s management began behaving much differently once they began discussing forming a committee to talk about unionization.

One worker said that the management began cracking down on things like taking cups home or giving free products to customers who weren’t satisfied with their order.

“They started interviewing people for super-small offenses that seemed relatively insignificant and actually had been regularly encouraged by our management,” the worker said. “Both people that were interviewed have been fired and it just seems really suspicious that it happened around the same time we were thinking about unionizing.”

The worker said Missoula’s housing prices were what started the unionization talk.

“It was like, we’re not making enough to sustain ourselves in Missoula with the rapid increase in the price of living and it doesn’t seem like our manager was listening to us with scheduling us with more hours,” the worker explained. “Starbucks, they try to make themselves seem like a very forward-thinking company and they try to help employees. But at the end of the day, if we’re not improving the bottom line we’re worthless to them and they’ll just throw us away.”

That worker said all the workers who were proactively discussing forming a union are now either gone or too afraid of losing their job to continue moving forward.

In a statement, Starbucks denied any union-busting tactics.

“A partner’s interest in the union does not exempt them from the standards we have always held,” said a Starbucks spokesperson in a statement. “We will continue to enforce our policies consistently for all partners and we will follow the NLRB’s process. Claims of anti-union activity are categorically false."

The federal National Labor Relations Act makes it unlawful for any U.S. employer “to interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed” under the law. That means it is illegal for an employer to threaten employees with the loss of jobs or benefits if they vote to join a union.

Starbucks workers across the country have been voting to unionize recently. As of last week, workers at roughly seven of the company's more than 150 locations have voted to organize. Howard Shultz, the company's longtime CEO who is returning for his third stint in the role, has been urging Starbucks workers not to unionize.

Farr, the Black Coffee worker, said he believes many workers in Montana, from teachers to other service-industry workers, will have to start adding protections for themselves.

“Really the reason we stuck with it is because we kind of noticed how empowering it was to feel represented and to feel like your voice can be heard,” he said.

