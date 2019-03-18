There’s a lot of demand for workers with industrial technology skills right now, and the Missoula College will hold a career fair on Wednesday in an effort to entice prospective students.
The 2019 Industrial Technology Career Fair will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the Missoula College West Campus at 2795 37th Avenue. It’s free and open to all current UM students, prospective students and alumni.
Organized by UM’s Office of Career Services, the goal is to connect students with employers in need of skilled workers.
“I believe the job of Missoula College Industrial Technology programs is to produce a worker that can be a productive contributor to our society with the capacity for lifelong learning,” wrote Zach Reddig, Missoula College Industrial Technology Department Chair, in an email. “As a group we are working to meet the regional workforce needs.”
Any business or organization seeking to employ students trained in the Missoula College programs of diesel technology, heavy equipment operation, precision machine technology, sustainable construction technology and welding are encouraged to attend.
A recently released survey by the Associated General Contractors of America found that nearly 80 percent of construction businesses are having a hard time finding qualified skilled labor. That means wages are rising in those industries.
For more information or registration details, call Mani Stubbs, UM Office of Career Services career counselor, at 406-243-6830 or email manuel.stubbs@mso.umt.edu.