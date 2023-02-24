Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick on Friday explained his role in the commission’s approval of a project involving his personal property earlier this month.

Slotnick and his wife launched Clark Fork Organics in 1991 and recently received variance approval to add a farm store on their property, collectively known as Corner Farm Village.

“This farm has been really central to my life since I was 27,” he said.

Slotnick was not present at the Feb. 9 meeting when fellow commissioners Juanita Vero and Dave Strohmaier approved the request, because he was out of state. Aside from one mention of “Josh and Kim” passing the farm to farmer Ellie Costello during public comment, however, Slotnick’s involvement in the project didn’t come up during the meeting.

Slotnick clarified he would have recused himself from the decision had he been in the public meeting on Feb. 9.

“I would’ve announced it (his involvement) proudly,” he added.

Slotnick also stressed he had no intention to hide his ownership of the farm property.

“If we were trying to hide, we would have done something different than use the same name we’ve been using for 30 years," Slotnick said. "(To) hide behind my business name and my wife’s name, that’s pretty bad hiding.”