Missoula commissioners place gas tax on ballot

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to place a 2-cent per gallon gas tax on the June 2 primary ballot.

Commissioners estimate the tax would generate $1.1 million, which would be split evenly between the city and county for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of public roads.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick reiterated that Monday's vote will place the tax on the ballot, but it's ultimately up to voters to decide.

Slotnick said he supported the tax because it would help ensure that tourists pay for their use of Missoula's roads.

"We get 1.5 million guests a year coming to visit our county that drive all over the place but do not contribute to the costs it would take to create the services to make use of while they're here," Slotnick said Monday.

Supporters and opponents of the proposed tax have voiced their opinions at prior commissioners' meetings, and the board took comment Monday as well.

