Missoula commissioners place gas tax on ballot

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to place a 2-cent per gallon gas tax on the June 2 primary ballot.
Commissioners estimate the tax would generate $1.1 million, which would be split evenly between the city and county for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of public roads.
Commissioner Josh Slotnick reiterated that Monday's vote will place the tax on the ballot, but it's ultimately up to voters to decide.
Slotnick said he supported the tax because it would help ensure that tourists pay for their use of Missoula's roads.
"We get 1.5 million guests a year coming to visit our county that drive all over the place but do not contribute to the costs it would take to create the services to make use of while they're here," Slotnick said Monday.
Supporters and opponents of the proposed tax have voiced their opinions at prior commissioners' meetings, and the board took comment Monday as well.
You have free articles remaining.
"I would like to see the county operate more efficiently than put another tax onto people," said Alan Ault, a candidate for the Missoula County Board of Commissioners.
The county estimates it is underfunded by almost a million dollars a year in equipment and almost a million dollars a year in road projects.
"Our revenue is around $750,000 that we can use as cash available to do projects out on the ground," said Erik Dickson, an engineer with Missoula County's Public Works department.
Dickson said the money would go to "much-needed projects that we continually put off to respond to emergency-related projects."
Last week, the Missoula City Council also approved a resolution in support of placing the gas tax on the ballot. Both city and county officials have said that revenue from the tax may help Missoula bring in more state and federal matching funds for transportation projects.
Slotnick also said that good roads and infrastructure are essential for economic development.
"This is foundational," he said. "This is a piece of our public service that I cannot let slide."