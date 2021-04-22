Missoula commits $428K for Front and Main two-way traffic conversion

The city is one step closer to converting two heavily used downtown streets to two-way traffic rather than the current one-way configuration, although the timeline is still far from certain.
Last week, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board of directors unanimously approved spending $428,215 in Tax Increment Financing funds to pay for engineering and design of the Front Street and Main Street two-way conversion project.
The money will also pay for a Kiwanis Neighborhood Access and Circulation Design Project aimed at mitigating negative impacts to residents in the area.
The city has been looking into converting the two streets for many years. The project emerged as a top priority in the 2009 Downtown Master Plan. In 2015, a feasibility study found that improvements to the streets would greatly enhance safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. It was also a top priority in the 2019 Downtown Master Plan.
"In terms of enhancing non-motorized transportation, that is built into this," Missoula Redevelopment Agency assistant director Chris Behan told the board.
The actual finished construction project is estimated to cost between $10 million and $15 million, according to Behan. There is no funding source identified to pay for the physical conversion, but MRA director Ellen Buchanan said the goal is to have a "shovel ready" project waiting in case federal money becomes available.
That's why she approves of spending the money for the design documents, which she said will be needed to understand the full cost of the project and how much work it would take.
"This continues to be the number one priority for the Downtown Master Plan implementation committee," she said. "From our perspective this is money well-spent. It's a lot of money. We've got a few (Urban Renewal Districts) to share it. It's not a project that's going to be easy to fund. But we've got to position ourselves to take advantage of new money that's going to come about because of the new (Biden) administration and new infrastructure bills. This is money well-spent."
The money will come out of the Hellgate, Riverfront Triangle and Front Street urban renewal districts. In those districts, the property taxes from new development is set aside from the city's general fund and used by the MRA to boost economic activity and reduce blight.
Karl Englund, the board chair, noted that while there has been a lot of discussion at the federal level about a large infrastructure spending bill, there isn't actually anything concrete yet. He wanted to be sure that the engineering and design plans won't expire if it takes years for federal money to come through.
"This is all done in anticipation that there will be federal money available for this," he said. "It's a big-ticket item. How long is the shelf life for this if the money's not immediately available?"
Buchanan responded that the city will eventually need design and engineering documents for the project, so they might as well do it now if there's a chance to get federal help.
"We need these engineering drawings at some point," she said. "We need to know what the cost is. We can't get federal assistance until we know what we want to do and what it's going to cost."
Behan noted that there has been a large increase in development on the two streets in the past decade, including the completion of two new hotels, a new student housing project, a new public library and two new breweries. He noted that the old library site will be redeveloped in the future, which means increased traffic.
"(Farther) west, there has been interest in new construction on the northeast corner of Ryman and Front Streets and southeast corner of Orange and Front Streets," he said. "Although the recent anticipated redevelopment of the Fox Site wasn’t realized, commercial and residential development of other portions of the Riverfront Triangle west of Orange Street are likely along with the related closure of Front Street between Owen Street and Broadway."
The 2015 feasibility study determined that there would be an increase of between 10% and 13% in sales for businesses on the two streets if they are converted to two-way designs. That's because visitors and people who are infrequently on the streets have trouble navigating and stopping at stores if they're on one-way designs.
Behan said another problem is that in the Kiwanis Park area, large emergency vehicles don't have enough room to turn around, so any designs would also look at alleviating that problem on surrounding streets. Plans for the conversion of Front and Main also call for protected bike lanes.
Although there is no federal funding available yet, Behan recalled that the city was able to install protected bike lanes and enhance portions of Higgins Avenue during the Great Recession. That's because, he noted, the designs for that project were in place and the project was "shovel ready" enough to attract federal help.
"We're hoping this will be the same," Behan told the board. "The worst case scenario will be we have to wait a little bit longer but we'll still have a design that works."