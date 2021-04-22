Missoula commits $428K for Front and Main two-way traffic conversion

That's why she approves of spending the money for the design documents, which she said will be needed to understand the full cost of the project and how much work it would take.

"This continues to be the number one priority for the Downtown Master Plan implementation committee," she said. "From our perspective this is money well-spent. It's a lot of money. We've got a few (Urban Renewal Districts) to share it. It's not a project that's going to be easy to fund. But we've got to position ourselves to take advantage of new money that's going to come about because of the new (Biden) administration and new infrastructure bills. This is money well-spent."

The money will come out of the Hellgate, Riverfront Triangle and Front Street urban renewal districts. In those districts, the property taxes from new development is set aside from the city's general fund and used by the MRA to boost economic activity and reduce blight.

Karl Englund, the board chair, noted that while there has been a lot of discussion at the federal level about a large infrastructure spending bill, there isn't actually anything concrete yet. He wanted to be sure that the engineering and design plans won't expire if it takes years for federal money to come through.

