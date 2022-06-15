Missoula committee debates $150K in funds for underutilized downtown park

A proposal to use development impact fees to improve a small, underutilized downtown park in Missoula sparked a broader discussion about the city's plans in the area, investing in low-income neighborhoods and homelessness.

A high-level Missoula parks and recreation staff member and other city officials defended a decision to plan for nearly $950,000 in improvements to the Downtown Lions Park, an area that's also a part of a key bike and pedestrian connection.

The debate ensued because a member of the city’s impact fee advisory committee, Hank Trotter, criticized the plan. He said the park is often used by homeless citizens and there aren’t many new housing units planned nearby in the near future. That means there aren’t many families and children that would use the park if it’s improved, especially considering there are other parks nearby, he claimed.

However, city parks officials and other members of the committee argue it’s important to invest in the park because it’s in a low-income neighborhood and has been underutilized.

On June 7, after a lengthy discussion, the committee voted 5-1 to approve $150,000 in impact fee funding for preliminary design costs to plan improvements to the park. The park is located just to the northeast of the California Street Pedestrian Bridge.

“Downtown Lions Park is located along Ron’s River Trail, a popular multi-use trail in downtown Missoula,” explained Ryan Applegate, the parks department’s business services superintendent, in a memo. “While the park is located along a heavily trafficked trail, the park itself is underdeveloped, dark, and has little infrastructure to support healthy activities.”

Plans for the first phase of development include a new playground with a capacity of 45 kids, park and trail lighting, a community garden area and a shelter along with new site furnishings. The total projected cost is about $948,000. Eventually, the city would like to see an enclosed toilet and better parking on the site.

Applegate said the city is working with many other partners, including All Nations Health Center and the Missoula City-County Health Department, to redevelop the site. He said the city’s Public Works Department is also working on extending Ron’s River Trail to perhaps the railroad trestle near Fresh Market, where the Missoula Redevelopment Agency plans on adding a bike and pedestrian river crossing.

Trotter wanted to know where the other $800,000 will come from to build out the park. Applegate said it will likely come from a variety of sources, including impact fees, and other partnerships. The city is also applying for a Community Development Block Grant.

“I’m just curious how Downtown Lions Park is getting all this attention,” Trotter said. “Because the park is really a pocket park. There’s not a lot of people that live around there, and to put a million dollars into a small plot of land where most of the people who do live there generally don’t leave their apartments, it’s just really hard for me to wrap my head around the million dollars going into that plot of land.”

Trotter was referring to the fact that there’s housing for seniors and disabled people nearby.

Applegate responded that the park is in one of the most diverse and low-income neighborhoods in Missoula.

“There is a youth home directly to the north of the park and several housings, different types of housing accommodations right around the park and it is an underserved area,” Applegate explained.

John Freer, a member of the board, said he hopes development can spur more use of the park.

“It’s a very underutilized park due to some safety issues, and isn’t part of that development plan to mitigate some of those?” he asked. “Maybe that’ll spur some more use from those residents. But I think right now it’s not an attractive place for anybody to be.”

Trotter said he goes by the park often and doesn’t see kids or families there.

“When I ride my bike by, I see, you know, our homeless neighbors hanging out in the morning, drying out, getting together, having a smoke,” he said. “So those are the people that I see using the park right now, and you know, putting a million dollars into it, you’re not gonna get 10 kids playing because I don’t think there’s 10 kids that live over there.”

Board member Maria Chesnut asked Applegate if he thinks the upgrades would mitigate safety issues.

“Because I’d be concerned if kids wouldn’t play just because there continues to be safety issues,” she said.

“I think activating the park and providing opportunities for our community to recreate is a positive thing to do,” Applegate said. “I think this area’s very underserved, park standard-wise, and is an area that we could provide opportunity for folks.”

Jeremy Keene, the city’s director of public works, said the Lions Park project is part of a larger project to extend the riverfront green space and trail system. During the Envision West Broadway master planning process, he said the city got a lot of input from neighbors near the site that they want more access to park spaces along the river. He also noted that since the city took over the Flynn-Lowney ditch, there’s more opportunities to enhance the access to West Broadway Island.

“So you know, this whole area is transitioning and so it’s a long vision, but this is one step in that to create that public open space, the amenity that you need if you’re going to do higher density housing and encourage higher density housing, to have those open spaces that are publicly available,” Keene said. “So that’s the planning that’s going on on West Broadway.”

Donna Gaukler, the director of Missoula’s Parks and Recreation Department, said Wednesday that the greater Westside neighborhood is underserved as far as amenities go.

“Because of Ron’s River Trail and the California Street Pedestrian Bridge, the park serves a wide variety of residents and businesses,” she said. “The proposed park improvements align with the city goals around the Flynn-Lowney project and the recently adopted West Broadway plan. In regards to not improving because of individuals experiencing houselessness, it may be counter-intuitive, but vibrant parks that attract residents are safer.”

Nick Kaufman, a member of the committee, said the improvements to the park will help create a vital connection between the massive housing developments occurring in the Mullan area and the downtown and University areas of Missoula. Kaufman also noted that the money the committee approved on June 7 is coming from impact fees levied on new developments in the Mullan area. Kaufman said he believes it’s important to plan for the increased population in the Mullan area and give those future residents a safe alternative to driving to downtown and the University.

In the end, Trotter was the only member of the board to vote against the $150,000 in funding.

“I see this as putting the cart before the horse,” Trotter said. “I mean, there aren’t going to be hundreds more (housing) units down there for 20 years. By then, these park amenities will be beyond their useful life.”

Freer said he understood Trotter’s concerns, but voted for the funding.

“Hank, I have the same concerns,” he said. “But I also feel like, as well, that this could be a little bit of a catalyst in that area and hopefully, it does become a little bit more of an attractive spot for residents.”

