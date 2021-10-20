Missoula committee moves ahead with security staff for homeless shelter sites

On Monday, Poverello Center Executive Director Jill Bonny sent out a statement clarifying her feelings on the issue.

“We want to ensure the safety of our staff, guests, and the neighborhood, but we do not want to make it harder for people to access our services, especially during the cold months,” Bonny said. “We are doing our best to coordinate with the city of Missoula and Rodgers International to make sure anyone seeking to access our services receives the dignity and respect they deserve.

"We know that individuals experiencing homelessness are in crisis and depend on us to help keep them safe," Bonny continued.

Bonny noted that Rodgers International has already been providing services to the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space for the past year.

“So far, their work has come from a place of relationship-building rather than authoritarian,” Bonny said.

Armstrong said the authorized camping space is still in the development phase, but the city hopes it will be open by the end of the year.

City council member Julie Merritt said she’s glad the city is taking this step and providing support for the neighbors who live around the sites.

“Unfortunately, there are some bad behaviors associated with some of the people at these sites,” she said. “I think it’s a very small number of people who are causing most of the problems, so I hope that the security is successful in curbing some of the bad behaviors.”

