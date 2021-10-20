Missoula committee moves ahead with security staff for homeless shelter sites

A Missoula City Council committee has authorized the mayor to hire a private security company for four different homeless shelter sites around town.
The goal is to direct people to indoor resources or authorized camping sites and to keep illegal camping to a minimum. Because of the pandemic, the Poverello Center has limited capacity and the city is trying to curb unsanitary outdoor camping conditions that can lead to public health concerns.
If approved by the full city council as expected, Rodgers International will provide 24/7 security services at the Poverello Center, the emergency winter shelter on Johnson Street, an authorized camping area that’s in the planning stages and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space near Buckhouse Bridge.
The city and county will contribute a combined amount not to exceed $670,000, and all of the money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March.
Emily Armstrong, the city’s Reaching Home Program manager, said every security staff member will be trained in de-escalation techniques and mental health first aid. They'll also get education on Native American community cultural considerations and how to respond to all community members of all backgrounds and identities.
The staffers will monitor the entire property at each site, including adjacent public areas and other private property. They’ll conduct a perimeter survey every two hours at the least and advise any individuals attempting to camp either in a tent or on the ground or in a vehicle that camping is prohibited and they must move on.
Armstrong said the security staffers will take a trauma-informed, harm-reduction approach. She noted that they are not police officers, and the goal is to decrease law enforcement presence at these sites to decrease re-traumatization and limit criminal justice system involvement.
She also said the system is designed not to stand in the way of services or discourage clients and community members from accessing warm spaces and food.
“I think the word ‘security’ can be really scary and elicit some really specific responses and pictures in people’s minds, so I want to be really clear about what we mean when we say a security presence,” she said. “We are not trying to create a security presence with a guard at the door who’s making it really challenging to access services.”
On the contrary, Armstrong said the city is trying to make services more accessible and safer. The patrols are to address some minor nuisance behaviors, public safety concerns and public health concerns so that police don’t always have to be called.
On Monday, Poverello Center Executive Director Jill Bonny sent out a statement clarifying her feelings on the issue.
“We want to ensure the safety of our staff, guests, and the neighborhood, but we do not want to make it harder for people to access our services, especially during the cold months,” Bonny said. “We are doing our best to coordinate with the city of Missoula and Rodgers International to make sure anyone seeking to access our services receives the dignity and respect they deserve.
"We know that individuals experiencing homelessness are in crisis and depend on us to help keep them safe," Bonny continued.
Bonny noted that Rodgers International has already been providing services to the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space for the past year.
“So far, their work has come from a place of relationship-building rather than authoritarian,” Bonny said.
Armstrong said the authorized camping space is still in the development phase, but the city hopes it will be open by the end of the year.
City council member Julie Merritt said she’s glad the city is taking this step and providing support for the neighbors who live around the sites.
“Unfortunately, there are some bad behaviors associated with some of the people at these sites,” she said. “I think it’s a very small number of people who are causing most of the problems, so I hope that the security is successful in curbing some of the bad behaviors.”