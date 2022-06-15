Missoula committee plant, mushroom vote delayed

Legal questions surrounding psychoactive mushrooms led a city committee to delay its vote on a mushroom-related resolution Wednesday.

A discussion about entheogenic plant use exceeded the Missoula Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee’s allotted time during a virtual meeting.

Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino said the city received more public comments in support of the proposed resolution than any other city council item so far this calendar year.

Carlino spearheaded the resolution to avoid arresting individuals “for growing, gathering and gifting entheogens.”

The resolution also sets out “to continue making entheogens not a funding priority for law enforcement or other agencies in Missoula, to restrict budget expenditures for investigation, persecution (and) arrest for solely entheogenic issues, to furnish a copy of this resolution to the County Attorney (and) to instruct city’s lobbyists to support at state level.”

“I just believe that drug policy should never have been viewed as a criminal issue,” Carlino said Wednesday. “It’s a health issue, and I think we need to address it in a humane way rather than kicking people while they’re down.”

Carlino and other advocates of the motion highlighted purported benefits of entheogenic plant use, such as medical uses and reduced recidivism for some crimes.

“The benefits of these entheogens include psychological and physical wellness, they support and enhance religious and spiritual practices and they most importantly reestablish humans’ inalienable and direct relationship to nature,” said Larry Norris, co-founder of Decriminalize Nature, a group that has participated in successful decriminalization efforts across the U.S. “We see this as a human rights issue as much as anything else.”

Carlino pointed to prosecution of drug offenses as another motivator for the motion.

“If you look at all drug arrests there’s racial disparities,” Carlino said, although there was not available data detailing racial disparities in entheogenic plant-related arrests in Missoula or greater Montana.

City staff brought up potential obstacles to the resolution during the meeting Wednesday.

“The Missoula Police Department opposes this resolution,” said Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White.

White said MPD investigated 20 cases involving entheogenic use from Jan. 1, 2020 to April 21, 2022. Of those cases, White said, three involved only possession of entheogenics.

He contended MPD could run into problems with federal funding, partner relationships and enforcement around schools if the resolution were to pass.

“This resolution contains flaws that will impact our ability to enforce other drug laws and lead to unintended consequences,” White warned.

City Attorney Jim Nugent enumerated various legal challenges that could jeopardize the resolution.

He said Montana law prevents local governments from decriminalizing state laws. State law also states local governments can’t mandate what law enforcement prioritizes, and it also prevents local governments from adopting laws related to felonies.

And if the city were to enact the resolution, it wouldn’t apply to other law enforcement agencies like the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just as a reality check, people need to realize that all these other entities, they’re not bound or influenced in any way by the city council resolution,” Nugent pointed out.

Despite the concerns with implementing the resolution, six public commenters spoke in favor of the motion Wednesday.

“I think the research really goes to show for itself that there really is a beneficial relationship that can be had with this,” said Stephen Ferguson, a licensed addiction counselor.

“As a Montanan, I find it rather interesting that our current drug policy dictates how I can have a relationship with Mother Earth,” another public commenter said.

The committee ran out of time to discuss and vote on the motion Wednesday. The city will take it up again on June 29.

