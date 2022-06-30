Missoula committee tables psychoactive plant vote for 6 months

The Missoula Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee tabled a vote on entheogenic plant use in the city — which includes psychoactive mushrooms — during a meeting Wednesday.

The city now has six months to pick the item up off the table or the resolution’s sponsor will need to come forward with a new proposal.

Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino moved to table the resolution after numerous committee members raised concerns.

The resolution would have directed Missoula Police to avoid arresting people in Missoula for entheogenic plant use, to furnish a copy of the resolution to the County Attorney and to make entheogenic plant use a priority for city lobbyists at the state level.

“Knowing the health benefits of entheogenic plants, why should we as a government turn people into criminals for plant practices?” Carlino asked the committee as he urged his fellow council members to support the resolution.

Despite support from Carlino, Council Member Kristen Jordan in Ward 2 and Council Member Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6, most of the committee expressed hesitancy about the resolution.

Concerns swirled around the efficacy of the proposal and the unintended consequences it might have on Missoula’s youth.

“I guess, to me, I’m just really not sure what this accomplishes,” said Ward 1 Councilor Jennifer Savage.

Savage said she supports entheogenic plant use in clinical settings, but she was skeptical about the effect of this specific resolution.

Savage’s fellow Ward 1 Council Member, Heidi West, shared Savage’s reservations.

“It (the resolution) also actually doesn’t change any policy or get rid of any policy,” West said. “So I don’t have any idea how this would functionally work.”

Mike Nugent, representing Ward 4, questioned the lack of arrests in the city due to entheogenic plant use.

In a previous meeting, Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said the city had made only three arrests from Jan. 1, 2020 to April 21, 2022 that solely involved entheogenic plant use.

Nugent said that figure “doesn’t really seem like a statistically significant number to draw conclusions from.”

“To speak to the lack of arrests, that just shows this is going to be a really easy resolution for the police department to implement,” contended Carlino, the resolution’s sponsor.

But the resolution faced further resistance from council members and experts who worried about the effect the resolution could have on youth in the community.

“We don’t know what the unintended consequences of passing this resolution will be,” warned Ward 2 Council Member Mirtha Becerra.

Leah Fritch-Brody with the Missoula City-County Health Department said decriminalizing entheogens could follow the same path as decriminalizing marijuana, which ultimately led to marijuana legalization in Montana.

Subsequent to the substance’s legalization, Fritch-Brody explained, Missoula County saw a 22% increase in regular marijuana use among high schoolers, according to the annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

“What does this (resolution) mean for our youth?” Fritch-Brody wondered.

Faith Price with All Nations Health Center added her concerns over the possibility of decriminalizing entheogens in Missoula.

“The current scientific conclusions are there’s not enough research and I think this resolution is getting ahead of that,” she said.

A public commenter, Mitch Hall, challenged Price’s conclusions.

“The science may not be to the level of the NIH or FDA approval, but it’s very well on the way,” he said.

Hall’s view wasn’t enough to sway the committee, which voted 10-1 to table the resolution with only Ward 5 Council Member John Contos opposed.

