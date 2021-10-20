Missoula committees advance firefighting equipment, water rights proposals

In a busy Wednesday work session, Missoula City Council voted to move several items from committee to full council for consideration next Monday.
Council's committees for Administration and Finance, Public Safety and Health and Public Works all met on Wednesday.
New fire equipment
Missoula's Fire Department outlined an $855,000 request for a new self-contained breathing apparatus system.
The current breathing equipment the city has is nearing the end of its life span, Missoula Fire Assistant Chief Brad Davis said. The new equipment should last 15 years.
The contract is with Sea Western Firefighting Equipment, a Kirkland, Washington, company. The equipment was in the the city's fiscal year 2022 budget as part of a capital improvement program.
"It's an entire replacement of everything we have currently," Davis told committee. "It's a complete package of self-contained air."
Additionally, the fire department is asking council to spend $279,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation for a new set of "turnouts" — the jackets, pants and other clothing worn for protection by firefighters.
Davis said this would give the fire department two complete sets of firefighting gear. It's directly related to the pandemic, as the fire department says getting that gear turned around and laundered after possible exposure to COVID has become impractical.
"What we discovered is that with only one set of turnouts issued to firefighters, is that if we were exposed to individuals with the virus, there was no way that we could come back and quickly launder and turn that equipment back around for structure (fire) usage," Davis said. "We're left with damp and wet equipment that is difficult to utilize."
City looks to WGM for water rights help
Council moved a proposal to sign a $35,000 contract with WGM Group for water rights consulting services.
The contract deals with the acquisition of the Flynn-Lowney ditch and WGM will complete and submit a number of applications for the city regarding water rights. Missoula is looking to buy the ditch for $990,000 from Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co.
Missoula will provide wells for the current users of the ditch, before eventually selling water rights through the Clark Fork Coalition. The hope is that not only will the project ease development headaches as the Mullan BUILD project continues in the Sxwtpqyen Area, but it could also help river wildlife.
The relatively small amount of water that flows through the ditch "wouldn't move the needle" for future development, Senior Deputy City Attorney Ryan Sudbury said. City officials expressed they feel they have good water rights in the Sxwtpqyen Area, some of which were obtained when Missoula bought Mountain Water Company.
New trucks
Missoula's Public Works committee moved several vehicle purchases to Monday's city council meeting.
The city plans to purchase four Ford F-350 pickups, which will cost a total of $154,000, for Missoula Water. Additionally, the city is looking to purchase a $30,500 Chevy Colorado for the Parks Department and two electric parking enforcement scooters, which will cost $79,000 total.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com