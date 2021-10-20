Missoula committees advance firefighting equipment, water rights proposals

"What we discovered is that with only one set of turnouts issued to firefighters, is that if we were exposed to individuals with the virus, there was no way that we could come back and quickly launder and turn that equipment back around for structure (fire) usage," Davis said. "We're left with damp and wet equipment that is difficult to utilize."

City looks to WGM for water rights help

Council moved a proposal to sign a $35,000 contract with WGM Group for water rights consulting services.

The contract deals with the acquisition of the Flynn-Lowney ditch and WGM will complete and submit a number of applications for the city regarding water rights. Missoula is looking to buy the ditch for $990,000 from Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co.

Missoula will provide wells for the current users of the ditch, before eventually selling water rights through the Clark Fork Coalition. The hope is that not only will the project ease development headaches as the Mullan BUILD project continues in the Sxwtpqyen Area, but it could also help river wildlife.