Missoula community gathers for Domestic Violence Professionals Awards

Members of Missoula city and county agencies gathered at the courthouse Friday afternoon to honor a handful of criminal justice partners working in the field of domestic violence, building a robust network to go above and beyond in providing support to victims.

The Domestic Violence Professionals Awards event this year recognized 10 individuals across many municipal and county departments, including law enforcement, the county attorney’s office and victim support programs that handle domestic violence cases.

YWCA Missoula Executive Director Cindy Weese and Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst opened the ceremony commending Missoula’s criminal justice professionals for their vital contributions to the process victims go through in the criminal justice system.

Pabst told the Missoulian more than half of the violent crimes against persons cases the Missoula County Attorney’s Office charges involve domestic violence.

“It takes up a lot of criminal justice resources to respond adequately to domestic violence,” Pabst said. “These cases are extremely challenging to investigate and prosecute. It’s so important that professionals who work in this field attain a level of excellence.”

At the ceremony, Weese mentioned the two domestic violence-related homicides that happened in Missoula recently.

A Sept. 2 incident off Mullan Road near Frenchtown ended in Danielle Johnston losing her life. In the other, Lucille Synek died when she was allegedly run over with a truck by her partner in the WinCo parking lot on Oct. 16.

“Even though I’ve been working in this field for such a long time, the brutality of those murders staggered me,” Weese said. “These heartbreaking deaths are reminders that the work we do is so very important and that our tenacity cannot fade.”

The first award went to Monica Brooke, a nurse at First Step who has been providing strangulation-specific evaluations since July 2020. Brooke has been critical to the strangulation pilot program, which aims to understands the seriousness of strangulation and its potentially lethal consequences.

Beth Hubble, a University of Montana professor, received the education award. A presenter spoke about how she goes above and beyond in her education about violence against women, men and nonbinary people.

Tawnya Cazier took home the counselor of the year award, with her presenter saying she does outstanding work with survivors of rape, PTSD, grief and trauma.

Connie McDonald received the victim liaison of the year award and Lisa Tipps won for her excellence serving survivors as a social worker.

Two law enforcement officers were honored — Sgt. Zach Sargent from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Ben Graupmann from Missoula police.

It was tough to pick just one sheriff’s deputy to receive this award, but Sgt. Sargent represents everything the sheriff’s office wants for this award, Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said.

“(Graupmann) is one of the most kind, compassionate officers the city of Missoula could ask to have to respond to a disturbance involving domestic violence,” a statement said.

Kate Bernot was honored for her work as a volunteer at the YWCA.

“It’s very meaningful to receive this award,” Bernot said. “It’s been so fulfilling to volunteer at the Y. I’ve learned so much by volunteering. The YWCA does great work.”

Brian Lowney, Missoula lead deputy county attorney for the Special Victim Unit, took home the award in the prosecutor category.

“Brian’s work with domestic violence victims is compassionate, honest and safety-focused. He has a keen insight as to how victims' lives are affected by the criminal justice system,” said a statement read at the ceremony, adding he treats victims with dignity and respect regardless of their background.

A special award, the Judy Wang Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented by Pabst at the end of the ceremony to Weese for her 30 years of work at the YWCA.

“Because of Cindy's unparalleled dedication and inability to turn away, thousands of lives are better,” Pabst said.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

