Missoula community gathers to support Brendon Galbreath, demand answers

“We deserve answers. The family deserves answers,” Moreno said.

Galbreath’s family has expressed frustration with what they describe as a lack of transparency and answers provided to them.

Family member Marci McLean said they want the clear, full story of what happened.

“We feel the truth is being hidden from us,” she said. “We want to know. His mom and dad want to know what happened in the hours before he died. We want transparency.”

Camera footage of everything leading up to Galbreath losing his life is what the family needs right now to put the pieces of the puzzle together and understand what happened, McLean said.

Footage has not been given to the family or the public.

There are many unanswered questions, McLean added.

“Is there anything that could have been done differently to save him? What could have been done to offer medical care or anything else? Is there something else that could have happened?” she asked.

A funeral for Galbreath on the Blackfeet Reservation was held simultaneously with the rally on Thursday afternoon.

McLean said the family also asks for prayers from the community.