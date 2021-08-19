Missoula community gathers to support Brendon Galbreath, demand answers

Starting at Sacajawea Park and working their way down Stephens Avenue to Beckwith Street, close to 100 community members gathered Thursday afternoon to demand justice and answers for Brendon Galbreath and his family.
Galbreath, 21, died in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 following an incident with Missoula police that started as a car chase and escalated to gunfire near Stephens Avenue and Florence Street.
Since last Thursday, Galbreath’s family and community members have been demanding more transparency from local and state agencies handling the investigation — the Missoula Police Department and Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.
Thursday’s rally was focused on asking for three things from officials — the immediate release of body and dash camera footage, the names of involved officers and an external, independent investigation into the incident.
The event opened with a traditional Blackfeet prayer by Missoula resident Chloe Dittloff. The prayer was followed by the group marching down the street where Galbreath died. They laid flowers at the corner of Beckwith Street and Stephens Avenue to honor his life.
Chanting “No justice, no peace” and “What do we want? Transparency. When do we want it? Now,” the crowd marched for about 20 minutes before returning to the park, where one of the organizers, Zuri Moreno, spoke about their demands.
“We deserve answers. The family deserves answers,” Moreno said.
Galbreath’s family has expressed frustration with what they describe as a lack of transparency and answers provided to them.
Family member Marci McLean said they want the clear, full story of what happened.
“We feel the truth is being hidden from us,” she said. “We want to know. His mom and dad want to know what happened in the hours before he died. We want transparency.”
Camera footage of everything leading up to Galbreath losing his life is what the family needs right now to put the pieces of the puzzle together and understand what happened, McLean said.
Footage has not been given to the family or the public.
There are many unanswered questions, McLean added.
“Is there anything that could have been done differently to save him? What could have been done to offer medical care or anything else? Is there something else that could have happened?” she asked.
A funeral for Galbreath on the Blackfeet Reservation was held simultaneously with the rally on Thursday afternoon.
McLean said the family also asks for prayers from the community.
“Our Native communities, and specifically for this moment in time our Blackfeet communities, have endured a lot of loss. And today as we lay Brendon to rest we want prayers for his parents, for his family and prayers for transparency,” she said.
In a Thursday statement to the Missoulian, Missoula police said they are aware of the concerns the community has and the questions people are asking.
“Investigations take time. It is only fair to Brendon and his family to have the investigation done thoroughly and correctly. Our hope is while the investigation is ongoing, people can come together to support one another,” the statement said.
On Monday, the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reported that its initial findings “strongly indicate” Galbreath died by suicide from what they call a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
A Missoula police officer — who has not been named — saw Galbreath raise a handgun, and the officer pulled his duty weapon, DCI Administrator Bryan Lockerby said in Monday’s statement. The officer perceived he was being shot at, and returned fire with a single shot. The officer’s bullet struck the car and did not hit Galbreath. It was recovered at the scene.
Lockerby added the DCI will not be making any further statements.
Once the county attorney’s office receives the investigative file, the office will review it and schedule a coroner’s inquest, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said.
The inquest will be open to the public and all of the evidence in the case will be offered to the public at that time, she added. The majority of the information is confidential under law while the investigation is pending.
Galbreath is described by his family as a kind young man who attended UCLA and wanted to become a computer programmer or doctor. Because of COVID, he had moved to Missoula and was working here with the goal of attending Missoula College.
Donations to support Galbreath’s family can be made to his GoFundMe page.
“We want to know what happened, that is our single demand at this moment in time. Let his mom and dad know how their baby spent his last hours of his life,” McLean said.