Missoula Community Theatre executive director announces retirement after 40 years

After more than 40 years, Missoula Community Theatre's executive director has announced his retirement.

Michael McGill, who has performed nearly every role with the local nonprofit, will make his final curtain call next spring, according to a Wednesday MCT press release.

McGill took the executive director position in 2006 after years of experience volunteering as a set builder, tour actor and director, production manager, music director and more.

McGill "has guided MCT through both calm and choppy waters of financial and organizational issues known to most nonprofit companies, and most recently, the veritable tsunami of challenges brought by the COVID pandemic," the release said.

McGill is currently directing "Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree," which will be on stage Oct. 21-31.

"I started working for MCT when I was 26," McGill said in the release. "At that age, you think it will never end but then, everything does. MCT is a company of remarkable individuals that I have had the honor to work with. The next 50 years should be even more exciting."

A celebration will be planned next spring to recognize and honor McGill’s 40 years of contributions and service, the release said, adding that a national search for MCT’s next executive director will begin very soon.

