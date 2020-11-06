Missoula Community Theatre to produce smaller shows for rest of season

Missoula Community Theatre has called off the slate of holiday shows, musicals and large-cast productions it had planned for its 50th anniversary season in 2020-21.
“We’ll still be producing plays,” MCT Inc. Executive Director Michael McGill said. “Just not the ones we planned. Keep your eyes open for new offerings.”
The remaining shows on the calendar, planned back before the pandemic, were “Plaid Tidings: Forever Plaid,” “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Working,” and “Annie.”
In a news release, MCT cited the many complications, which have forced even Broadway to shut down until at least May 2021.
“The unrelenting trajectory of COVID's rise in our community with its myriad of logistics, safety protocols and financial considerations, has forced us to come to terms with a harsh and painful reality; we simply cannot safely produce the Community Theatre season as planned,” the news release said.
MCT Inc. is looking for alternatives, though, with “micro-programming” that is less daunting than shows with large casts and crew and all the prolonged contact that can entail.
A few weeks ago, MCT substituted a popular full-length show, “Souvenir,” that required only two cast members in place of "Matilda," which called for more than 40. McGill said the new production was a way to stay present in the community and offer people live theater in a safe manner.
They greatly reduced the number of audience members allowed in the auditorium to only 25, lower than the Missoula City-County Health Department’s threshold of 75% of normal capacity.
Since so few people could be allowed into the theater, they recorded one run-through and made it available for streaming at the same time the live shows were presented.
Besides reduced capacity, they developed a COVID-19 plan for entering and exiting, socially distanced seating and more to minimize any close contact. The nonprofit also purchased an electro-static disinfecting machine to thoroughly clean the venue in-between shows.
Around the U.S., theater groups have followed Broadway’s lead and canceled entire seasons due to COVID. In Montana, it’s meant adaptations.
The Bigfork Summer Playhouse put on a season by quarantining its cast for several weeks so that it could proceed with musicals, as unmasked singing is considered a high-risk activity.
In September, the Montana Repertory Theatre commissioned a play, “The Fog,” that was designed to be performed outside with a small, socially distanced cast at a historic fire lookout at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance, meanwhile, shifted all of its fall productions online, with students performing virtually from their dorm rooms or apartments. The shows were recorded and lightly edited for streaming at home. Dance productions, meanwhile, have been filmed outside or pared down to solos and made available for streaming.
MCT is proceeding with its children’s programming through the spring with heightened health and safety rules. Those shows are more easily achieved and can also be streamed for families to watch.
