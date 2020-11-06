Missoula Community Theatre to produce smaller shows for rest of season

Missoula Community Theatre has called off the slate of holiday shows, musicals and large-cast productions it had planned for its 50th anniversary season in 2020-21.

“We’ll still be producing plays,” MCT Inc. Executive Director Michael McGill said. “Just not the ones we planned. Keep your eyes open for new offerings.”

The remaining shows on the calendar, planned back before the pandemic, were “Plaid Tidings: Forever Plaid,” “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Working,” and “Annie.”

In a news release, MCT cited the many complications, which have forced even Broadway to shut down until at least May 2021.

“The unrelenting trajectory of COVID's rise in our community with its myriad of logistics, safety protocols and financial considerations, has forced us to come to terms with a harsh and painful reality; we simply cannot safely produce the Community Theatre season as planned,” the news release said.

MCT Inc. is looking for alternatives, though, with “micro-programming” that is less daunting than shows with large casts and crew and all the prolonged contact that can entail.