Missoula community turns out to learn about social movements in Iran

The conflict in Iran can seem far away and difficult to engage with for many Montanans, but on Thursday the Missoula community got a chance to learn more about the country and its contemporary social movements.

The discussion hosted by the Montana World Affairs Council featured University of Montana Provost Pardis Mahdavi and film director Gita Saedi Kiely in a jam-packed gallery at the Missoula Art Museum.

“What’s inspiring to me is that it’s actually being led by not our generation, but the next generation,” Mahdavi said. “I call them children of the resistance because we were children of the revolution.”

The current protests in Iran first emerged in September following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, while in custody of Iran’s morality police in Tehran. From there, the demonstrations grew to be the most recent challenge to Iran’s theocracy since its establishment in the late 1970s.

Chris Stokes, who attended the event, said he was there because it's important to him to stay connected to these conversations and issues from experts who really understand what’s happening on the ground.

“Now what we’re seeing is a lot more of a democratic, broad spread (of activism),” he said. “There’s a lot more involvement in rural areas and people at all class levels. I think that’s a really important shift and gives me hope.”

Media has historically played a sizable role in allowing activists in Iran pathways for communication, from sharing and copying cassette tapes in the 1970s to the use of Twitter during the Green Revolution in 2009. Regardless of the government hurdles, the current generation of activists in Iran are capable of scaling tall cyber fences, both Mahdavi and Saedi Kiely agreed.

A man who identified himself as being Ukrainian-American asked if the speakers felt that the current protests in Iran are poised to reach critical mass in the near future, or continue to drag on through more generations.

“There is one thing I do feel pretty confident in saying, which is I think that it’s more likely that people outside of Iran will lose patience before people inside Iran,” Mahdavi said. “It’s up to us to not lose patience, it’s up to us to not lose faith and it’s up to us to not lose our support for that.”

Another audience member wondered if this younger generation of activists are turning away from religion as a result of the turmoil.

Mahdavi responded that those on the forefront generally see themselves as being more spiritual than religious.

Saedi Kiely added that perceptions that Iranians are all devoutly religious is “completely incorrect.”

“So much happens behind closed doors in Iran and has throughout this regime, including sexual relations, gender relations and drinking,” Saedi Kiely said. “It’s actually just this whole other layer.”

The dual identities many Iranians live with has resulted in a multitude of mental health challenges as people attempt to navigate the public-private schism, Mahdavi said.

Though they don’t live in Iran, the concept of dual consciousness still impacts Mahdavi and Saedi Kiely as Iranian-Americans. Both women spoke about the challenge of being too American in Iran but too Iranian in America.

Mahdavi’s book “Hyphen” explores that concept head-on by examining the grammatical origins of the hyphen as a signal to readers that though two words may be separate, they belong together.

That notion changed during World War II when President Woodrow Wilson said that hyphenated Americans are not truly Americans because it signified “divided loyalties,” Mahdavi said.

“But when you go back, you actually see that the hyphen was supposed to signal belonging, and it was supposed to create new things,” Mahdavi said.

In 2006 the Oxford English Dictionary dropped the hyphen from over 10,000 words, changing words like bumble-bee into bumblebee or e-mail to email.

“It’s not that the hyphen is useless, it’s that it did its work and created something new altogether,” Mahdavi said. “That’s how I think many of us hyphenated Americans can choose to feel about that dual identity.”

Sometimes that thinking is complicated by the fact that the U.S. and Iran have been in conflict for all of Mahdavi’s life, she said.

“If Iran and the U.S. are such enemies, what of those of us who are Iran and the U.S. in one body?” Mahdavi asked. “We could be at war, or we could create something new altogether.”