A company that makes dietary supplements is planning to shut its Missoula location at the end of September and has given layoff notices to scores of employees.

Elite One Source, located at 1001 S. Third St. W., employed local workers to manufacture dietary supplements and other custom products. As of October of 2021, the company reporting having 120 local employees, including managers, chemists, cleaners and product blenders. Earlier this year, the company announced a merger with a Florida company called Ion Labs, and the new company was then called Ion Nutritional Labs.

Now, the Missoula factory is being closed down and almost everyone is out of a job, unless they are offered and accept a position in Florida.

“It is with deep regret that we are announcing to close our Montana operations on 30 September 2023,” said Greg Menke, who was CEO of Elite One Source before the merger and now has an upper-level position with Ion Nutritional Labs. “Post the COVID-driven surge in consumer demand for nutritional products in the US, the market is experiencing a correction as consumers, retailers and brand owners adjust their stock levels. The decision to cease operations in Montana has been extremely difficult and we are supporting our employees through this closure and transition."

Menke didn't say how many jobs were affected, but the company has hovered around 130 jobs for most of the past few years. Severance packages are reportedly part of the layoffs, according to several employees at the company.

In August of 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspected the Third Street facility and followed up by sending Menke a “warning letter.”

“Based on the inspectional findings and subsequent review of your product labels and labeling, we have identified serious violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act,” the letter stated.

The investigators told Menke they suspected misbranded dietary supplements and adulterated dietary supplements. The full warning letter can be found online at fda.gov.

In 2018, the company was on a hiring spree and won a contract with Missoula County for up to $170,000 for the creation of 24 new jobs. The money comes from the state's coal severance tax in the form of the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund. The program is designed to help businesses create jobs that are paid for by revenue brought in from out-of-state, thus increasing the state’s tax base and boosting the economy.

“This is disappointing news,” said Grant Kier, the president and CEO of the Missoula Economic Partnership. “As Missoula targets support for manufacturing and mid-wage job growth, Elite One Source has been a great model of making a great product with great people. Our aim now will be to identify ways that these people can re-deploy their skills and experience to move their careers forward and help other businesses in our community succeed.”

In late 2019, the company laid off 34 employees after losing a big client, but Menke told the Missoulian at the time they expected to grow in 2020. At the time, the company still had over 130 employees between its Missoula factory and its original Lolo location.

In the fall of 2021, Missoula College partnered with Elite One source to provide a new certificate program, called Manufacturing Certificate of Technical Skills, to the employees of the company. It gave the workers a path to earn a general associate of science degree or to eventually get a bachelor's degree through the University of Montana.

At the time, Elite One Source's director of operations said in a press release that they planned on growing.

"We feel that the existing gap in talent is the largest threat to our future growth plans,” Alex Fowler said. “Elite is delighted to collaborate with Missoula College to further the development of its associates in core manufacturing concepts and support further growth of the manufacturing sector in the greater Missoula area.”

In that press release, the company said they had 120 local employees.